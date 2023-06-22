You Can Get an Echo Pop and Ring Doorbell for Just $40, Total, Ahead of Prime Day

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River water rights case Border encounters dipped in May, cooling fears of post-Title 42 ‘chaos’ Lawsuit protesting Arizona governor's refusal to execute prisoner dismissed Humboldt Education Foundation seeking new board members YCSO Weekend Roundup: Arson suspected in tire shop fire Engage with free demonstrations and STEM kits for kids at Prescott Public Library Sheriff: Full opening of new Yavapai County Justice Center and Jail in Prescott planned in 5 phases Tests show bear that mauled man to death was in good health, not rabid Prescott mayor, council candidates weigh in on plans for Sundog Connector Prescott High School senior earns top billing in international songwriting competition

Subscribe Now
Thursday, June 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

You Can Get an Echo Pop and Ring Doorbell for Just $40, Total, Ahead of Prime Day

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: June 22, 2023 5 p.m.

With Amazon announcing that Prime Day is returning as a 48-hour sale event on July 11, 2023, it’s safe to say that epic deals are on the horizon. You don’t really need to wait to get great deals on Amazon, though — especially with the entry-level iPad down to the lowest price ever and 20 other deals that scream value.

Right now, Amazon is also offering rare savings on one of the newest devices in the lineup. You can get the Echo Pop — an ultra-compact smart speaker — with a Ring Video Doorbell Wired for just $39.99. The Pop on its own goes for $39.99, and the doorbell costs $65, so you’re getting two devices for the price of one. Specifically, the cheaper of the two.

Since it’s an early Prime Day deal, you’ll need to be a Prime Member to score this one. You can get a 30-day free trial here if you're not one yet.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Echo Pop with Ring Video Doorbell Wired ($39.99, originally $104.98 at Amazon)

Amazon

Get it.

This Amazon gadget bundle is a seriously great value on some good tech. The Echo Pop is the entry point of the Alexa-smart speaker family and sports a fresh, half-circle design. This way, you can easily place it on a counter, a nightstand, or even in a bathroom to provide backing vocals for your shower singing.

Inside, it boasts the Amazon-made (AMZN) - Get Free Report AZ2 Neural Edge processor, which speeds up common requests and can even extend your home’s Wi-Fi coverage as it integrates with Eero routers. Even more critically, though, it features a 1.95-inch speaker that fires out the front. It’s not as booming or room-filling as the 5th Gen Echo Dot, but it does provide solid audio.

Of course, it also provides instant access to Alexa. You can ask the virtual assistant to do some math, control smart home devices like lights or plugs, play some music, or even run a more intense skill. For instance, if the Echo Pop is in your bedroom, it can play relaxing sounds overnight to help your sleep or even replicate a sound machine.

Since this is bundled with a Ring Video Doorbell Wired, the Echo Pop can also let you know if someone is at the door or if motion is detected. You can even use the Echo Pop as an intercom to speak through the Ring Video Doorbell Wired.

The Video Doorbell Wired is not a wireless device and must be hardwired. Meaning that it’s an excellent option for replacing your current old-school doorbell. In classic Ring fashion, you get a mounting plate, screws, and even some tools in the box for easy installation.

Still, the Video Doorbell Wired provides a 1080p HD view with night vision to determine who or what might be outside your door in lower-lighting conditions.

At nearly $65 off, this is an excellent way to give your home a smart upgrade and an easy way to score the latest Alexa-enable smart speaker. It’s not exactly a discount on the Echo Pop, but it doubles your purchase cost of $39.99 when considering what you get.

You can get the Echo Pop and a Ring Video Doorbell Wired at Amazon for $39.99 here—just remember you need to be a Prime member to score it.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: