You Can Get an Echo Pop and Ring Doorbell for Just $40, Total, Ahead of Prime Day

With Amazon announcing that Prime Day is returning as a 48-hour sale event on July 11, 2023, it’s safe to say that epic deals are on the horizon. You don’t really need to wait to get great deals on Amazon, though — especially with the entry-level iPad down to the lowest price ever and 20 other deals that scream value.

Right now, Amazon is also offering rare savings on one of the newest devices in the lineup. You can get the Echo Pop — an ultra-compact smart speaker — with a Ring Video Doorbell Wired for just $39.99. The Pop on its own goes for $39.99, and the doorbell costs $65, so you’re getting two devices for the price of one. Specifically, the cheaper of the two.

Since it’s an early Prime Day deal, you’ll need to be a Prime Member to score this one. You can get a 30-day free trial here if you're not one yet.

Echo Pop with Ring Video Doorbell Wired ($39.99, originally $104.98 at Amazon)

This Amazon gadget bundle is a seriously great value on some good tech. The Echo Pop is the entry point of the Alexa-smart speaker family and sports a fresh, half-circle design. This way, you can easily place it on a counter, a nightstand, or even in a bathroom to provide backing vocals for your shower singing.

Inside, it boasts the Amazon-made (AMZN) - Get Free Report AZ2 Neural Edge processor, which speeds up common requests and can even extend your home’s Wi-Fi coverage as it integrates with Eero routers. Even more critically, though, it features a 1.95-inch speaker that fires out the front. It’s not as booming or room-filling as the 5th Gen Echo Dot, but it does provide solid audio.

Of course, it also provides instant access to Alexa. You can ask the virtual assistant to do some math, control smart home devices like lights or plugs, play some music, or even run a more intense skill. For instance, if the Echo Pop is in your bedroom, it can play relaxing sounds overnight to help your sleep or even replicate a sound machine.

Since this is bundled with a Ring Video Doorbell Wired, the Echo Pop can also let you know if someone is at the door or if motion is detected. You can even use the Echo Pop as an intercom to speak through the Ring Video Doorbell Wired.

The Video Doorbell Wired is not a wireless device and must be hardwired. Meaning that it’s an excellent option for replacing your current old-school doorbell. In classic Ring fashion, you get a mounting plate, screws, and even some tools in the box for easy installation.

Still, the Video Doorbell Wired provides a 1080p HD view with night vision to determine who or what might be outside your door in lower-lighting conditions.

At nearly $65 off, this is an excellent way to give your home a smart upgrade and an easy way to score the latest Alexa-enable smart speaker. It’s not exactly a discount on the Echo Pop, but it doubles your purchase cost of $39.99 when considering what you get.

You can get the Echo Pop and a Ring Video Doorbell Wired at Amazon for $39.99 here—just remember you need to be a Prime member to score it.

