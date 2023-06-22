Why The NFL Is Suddenly Investing In Cannabis
The NFL is taking a huge step toward wide acceptance of cannabis -- and even using it to help its players.
The NFL and its players association announced in a press release that they are joining together to fund two research grants worth over $500,000 to medical research towards alternative pain management methods with cannabidiol or CBD as one of the main studies in the research.
Non-invasive vagal nerve stimulation (nVNS) and other mindfulness-based intervention will also be studied, according to the press release.
DON’T MISS: Las Vegas Strip Finally Has an Answer for Its Cannabis Problem
The league had actually already begun funding for research on CBD when it donated $1 million to University of San Diego and University of Regina to study CBD’s benefits on general pain recovery.
The league has begun to turn around its views on cannabis in recent years after previously hammering hard on players for their use of cannabis. This was with former First Team All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon who was suspended multiple times by the league for violating its substance abuse policy.
More Sports Business:
- ESPN is Receiving Heavy Criticism for Its NBA Playoffs Coverage
- The Saudi Multi-Billion Dollar Investment in Global Sports Explained
- How the NBA Finals Ratings Impact the Future of the League
In 2020, the NFL changed its rules on marijuana in its collective bargaining agreement such that it could no longer suspend players for testing positive for marijuana use. However, players could still be fined by the league for getting caught.
But the NFL still drug tests its players for marijuana, and its counterparts in the NBA just recently got rid of that rule. It remains to be seen whether the NFL will do that, but this investment seems to show that the league and its players association may be headed in that direction soon.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- This Is the Best Nut for Brain Health, According to a Neurologist and Alzheimer's Expert
- Robert Irwin Gets Bit in the Face by the Same Type of Snake as Late Dad Steve: 'Déjà Vu'
- Delta Flight Canceled After Pilot's Arrest Ahead of Scheduled Takeoff
- Suspect arrested after attempted armed robbery in Prescott
- Need2Know: The Produce Only Market brings fruits, vegetables to Goodwin Street; Morris Health provides services to adults ; Toyful store in former Merchandise Mart Antique Mall holds grand opening
- Tests show bear that mauled man to death was in good health, not rabid
- Prescott’s annual fireworks, celebration scheduled at Watson Lake Saturday, July 1
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Prescott doctor charged in connection with transporting women over state line for sex
- UPDATE: ADOT shows Highway 89 open, but now brush fire north of Drake
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Two high-profile Prescott intersections get green light for new traffic signals
- Master plan for home of ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ to benefit Prescott, Arizona
- Obituary: Brianna Jo Borgen
- Bear sighted in Prescott Valley, town reports
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 2, 2018
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: