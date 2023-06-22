Update: Coast Guard Confirms 'Catastrophic Implosion' Close to Titanic Site Is Titan Submersible

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River water rights case Border encounters dipped in May, cooling fears of post-Title 42 ‘chaos’ Lawsuit protesting Arizona governor's refusal to execute prisoner dismissed Humboldt Education Foundation seeking new board members YCSO Weekend Roundup: Arson suspected in tire shop fire Engage with free demonstrations and STEM kits for kids at Prescott Public Library Sheriff: Full opening of new Yavapai County Justice Center and Jail in Prescott planned in 5 phases Tests show bear that mauled man to death was in good health, not rabid Prescott mayor, council candidates weigh in on plans for Sundog Connector Prescott High School senior earns top billing in international songwriting competition

Subscribe Now
Thursday, June 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Update: Coast Guard Confirms 'Catastrophic Implosion' Close to Titanic Site Is Titan Submersible

Brian O'Connell
Originally Published: June 22, 2023 6:58 p.m.

UPDATE: The OceanGate Titanic tourist submersible saga appears to have ended in tragedy after the company said it believes that all five crew members have perished.

“We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost,” the company said in a statement.

DON’T MISS: This Millionaire Pulled Out of the Titanic Tour Due to Safety Reasons

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans,” the statement noted. “Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew.”

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed the news in a press conference Thursday, stating the Titan submersible is likely to have experienced a “catastrophic explosion.”

The remains of the Titan were discovered Thursday morning approximately 4,000 meters below sea level and about 500 meters from the Titanic, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger told reporters. The Titanic which sank in April 1912, about 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland.

"The debris field here is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vehicle . . . and the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber," Mauger said.

More Trending Social Media News:

It wasn’t apparent if the explosion occurred shortly after descent or later in the week, Mauger noted. He also stated there was probably no connection between reported pinging noises and the debris area on the ocean floor.

“Upon this determination, we immediately notified the families,” Mauger added.

Engineering experts said the “debris field” found by the Horizon Arctic’s ROV offshore support vessel confirmed it was the wreckage from the OceanGate submersible.

“The initial thing we found was the nose cone, which was outside the pressure hull,” said undersea expert Paul Hanken at the press conference. “We then found a large debris field; within that large debris field we found the front end bell of the pressure hull,” Hanken said. “That was the first indication that there was a catastrophic event.”

The Titan submersible set off from Newfoundland on June 16, looking to descend approximately four miles to investigate the wreck of the Titanic.

On June 18, the Titan launched its descent to the Titanic, and within hours, the surface vessel lost communications with the submersible.

The Coast Guard said its rescue team will remain active while it further investigates the incident.

As rescuers expand their search for the “Titan,” the submersible lost at sea in the North Atlantic near the wreck of the Titanic earlier this week, the U.S. Coast Guard reported finding a “debris field” in the area.

“A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic,” the Coast Guard tweeted at 11:48 AM on Thursday, June 22. “Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information.”

DON’T MISS: Titan Submersible: Everything You Need To Know

The emergence of a debris field gives some credence to the “implosion” theory, which speculates that severe water pressure could trigger a massive implosion, a scenario that would lead to loss of life immediately for all five travelers on board the Titan. The vessel is is owned and operated by OceanGate Expeditions.

That number would include chief executive officer Stockton Rush, U.K. billionaire Hamish Harding, French adventurer Paul Henry Nargeolet, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Sulaiman.

More Trending Social Media News:

The Titanic lies between 3,500-to-3,800 meters below the Atlantic 380 miles away from Newfoundland. If the Titan descended to 3,800 meters below sea level, the water pressure would be 376 times greater than the pressure generated by the Earth’s atmosphere, scientists say.

“The worst-case scenario is that it has suffered a catastrophic failure to its pressure housing,” said Stefan B. Williams, professor at the Australian Centre for Robotics, University of Sydney, in a June 20 analysis for the Conversation. “Although the Titan’s composite hull is built to withstand intense deep-sea pressures, any defect in its shape or build could compromise its integrity – in which case there’s a risk of implosion.”

The Titan reportedly had approximately a 96-hour oxygen supply, which would suggest the vessel could provide enough air for the crew through early Thursday, June 22.

That supply of oxygen could last longer if the crew found a way to conserve air, the Coast Guard noted in a June 21 press conference.

The Coast Guard will hold another press conference at 3 PM, EST on Thursday, June 22.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: