Tesla Luxury Rival Mercedes Benz Has Discouraging News on Its EVs

Automobile mechanical problems can be inconvenient events when a car owner needs to deliver their vehicles to a dealer for repairs. But in some instances, a problem might be an over-the-air software update not needing a visit to a repair shop.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report has had problems with equipment defects that need repairs, such as in March when the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into 100,000 Tesla 2023 Model Y SUVs over an issue with steering wheels coming off while driving.

DON'T MISS: Tesla Rival Kia Rolls Out Details on Next New Electric Vehicles

However, Tesla has also had recalls involving over-the-air software updates that CEO Elon Musk disputes as being a recall, since they don't require vehicles to be taken to a dealer for repairs. In May, the company had one such software update recall that involved 1.1 million Tesla vehicles in China.

Cezary Kowalski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Mercedes ICE Vehicles Have Many Recalls

Other auto companies are having these recall issues as well. Mercedes-Benz (MBG) on Jan. 3 notified dealers of a voluntary recall of 323,963 vehicles for a water intrusion problem that could cause the engines to stall while driving, according to a Safety Recall Report filed with the NHTSA. The recall covers vehicles in the model years 2012 to 2020.

The affected vehicles included the company's internal combustion engine models ML550, ML350, AMG ML63, ML250, ML400, GLE450, GLE300, GLE350, GLE550, GLE400, AMG GLE43, and AMG GLE63. About 1% of the vehicles are believed to have the defect.

Mercedes asserted that it is not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the defect. The report said the company would inform car owners beginning Feb. 21.

But Mercedes in January wasn't finished with its recalls. The company on Jan. 3 also notified dealers of another voluntary recall of 123,696 of its 2001 to 2011 C-Class, CLK, E-Class and CLS internal combustion engine vehicles for a sunroof defect affecting the bonding between the glass sunroof panel and sliding roof frame that might not meet specifications. Car owners were also notified on Feb. 21, according to the NHTSA Safety Recall Report.

Mercedes EVs Also Have Recalls

After hundreds of thousands of ICE vehicle recalls, Mercedes on June 9 notified dealers of a voluntary recall of 8,281 all-electric vehicles, including its EQE, EQS and EQS SUV models for a malfunction of the electrical drivetrain possibly causing a loss of propulsion. Analysis of the malfunction determined a potential safety risk could not be ruled out, according to the Safety Recall Report.

Mercedes said dealers will update the electrical drivetrain software on the affected vehicles to solve the problem. Car owners will be notified of the recall on Aug. 4.

The German EV maker submitted another Safety Recall Report on June 12 for a voluntary recall of 7,558 vehicles, which includes 4,285 of its 2022 EQS 450 and 2,522 of its 2022 EQS 580 EVs, as well as S580e plug-in hybrids and Maybach S580 and S680 ICE vehicles.

The recall was triggered in January 2022 after Mercedes received a report of a vehicle losing functionality of its dynamic control systems that include the anti-lock brake system, acceleration slip regulation and electronic brake force distribution, as well as the speedometer during operation. The company determined that certain driving conditions could interfere with routines executed by the ESP monitoring software at the star of a driving cycle.

Mercedes in July 2022 developed and tested a software update to address the situation, which continued into April 2023. The company determined that it will update the ESP control unit software on potentially affected vehicles. The carmaker notified dealers on May 26 and plan to notify owners on July 18 regarding the safety recall.

Forget Tesla – We’re all-in on this EV stock