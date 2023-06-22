Rebel's Edge - Analyzing Market News, AMZN, CDMO, SPR, and the NBA Draft

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Target scheduling the Circle Week sale on top of Amazon Prime Day(s), AVID Bioservices' dismal report, the looming strike at Spirit Aerosystems, and a brighter post-settlement future for Sotera Health. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about the NBA draft, and the hottest MLB teams. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

Learn more about options trading with Jon and Pete at: https://marketrebellion.com