McDonald's Menu Adds New Take On a Movie Theater Favorite

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Humboldt Education Foundation seeking new board members YCSO Weekend Roundup: Arson suspected in tire shop fire Engage with free demonstrations and STEM kits for kids at Prescott Public Library Sheriff: Full opening of new Yavapai County Justice Center and Jail in Prescott planned in 5 phases Tests show bear that mauled man to death was in good health, not rabid Prescott mayor, council candidates weigh in on plans for Sundog Connector Prescott High School senior earns top billing in international songwriting competition 2-year-old victim in critical condition after suspected methamphetamine overdose; suspects in custody PUSD board’s expected vote on new K-12 science curriculum postponed to July 18 meeting Arizona’s defunct border wall leaves trail of runaway costs, error-filled invoices and questions about state’s oversight

Subscribe Now
Thursday, June 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

McDonald's Menu Adds New Take On a Movie Theater Favorite

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: June 22, 2023 1:37 p.m.

When people think about movie theaters, they rarely think about food. Sure, you can get a hot dog, some chicken tenders, or maybe a lousy pizza, but efforts to make eating a meal part of the movie-going experience have largely failed.

Yes, there are specialty theater chains like Studio Movie Grill that offer restaurant-quality meals, but those are niche operations, not the norm. In most cases, when people go to the movies, they want candy or the one thing that towers above all others in a movie theater, filling the air with its scent -- popcorn.

DON'T MISS: Disney, Warner Bros. Failures Signal the End Of the Theater Era

Movie theater popcorn has long been the traditional treat people have while watching a film and in recent years some theaters have gone beyond just offering the classic version with butter. Many AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Free Report theaters have been selling flavors of popcorn including cheddar cheese and caramel corn.

Now, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report has looked to this modern spin on a classic movie theater treat for its latest dessert offering. The fast-food giant has integrated popcorn -- specifically caramel corn -- into its iconic McFlurry and brought the new treat to its menu in Canada for a limited time.

McDonald's newest McFlurry is only being sold in Canada.

Image source: Shutterstock

McDonald's Has a New McFlurry

McDonald's McFlurry is vanilla soft serve with a mix-in. It's basically a Dairy Queen Blizzard that's only offered in very limited flavors.

That actually seems like an odd choice because McDonald's could shake up its menu more often simply by adding a new mix-in. The company has only done that on a very limited basis (perhaps because of the legendary unreliable nature of the McFlurry) machine, but when it does add a new flavor, its customers are generally eager to try it.

Its Canadian customers will likely be excited about its latest take on the classic dessert, which was reported by Brand Eating.

"McDonald's Canada's Caramel Popcorn McFlurry features vanilla soft serve mixed with caramel sauce and caramel popcorn. The new McFlurry flavor is available for a limited time now at participating locations in Canada," according to the food news blog.

McDonald's Has Not Focused On Menu Innovation

While Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report and Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report have regularly added new limited-time-offers (LTOs) McDonald's has done that very sparingly in the United States. That's largely because the company has been focusing on growing its digital operations.

CEO Chris Kempczinski talked about those efforts, which are part of its overarching "Accelerate the Arches" program during the company's first-quarter earnings call.

"With Accelerating the Organization, we're now structured to work much more seamlessly in a horizontal fashion to solve these problems once and then scale solutions across markets, for example, is our app offering a seamless and personalized user experience. We're continuing to increase our speed of service," he said.

Basically, the company has changed its structure so that it tackles problems across the world, not just in siloed regional groups.

"Our biggest challenges and opportunities are rarely limited to just one market," he added.

Sign up for Real Money Pro to learn the ins and outs of the trading floor from Doug Kass’s Daily Diary.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: