Here's How Much The Salary of A Tesla New-Hire Is in 2023

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Cherokee star and exoplanet names selected by International Astronomical Union Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River water rights case Border encounters dipped in May, cooling fears of post-Title 42 ‘chaos’ Lawsuit protesting Arizona governor's refusal to execute prisoner dismissed Humboldt Education Foundation seeking new board members YCSO Weekend Roundup: Arson suspected in tire shop fire Engage with free demonstrations and STEM kits for kids at Prescott Public Library Sheriff: Full opening of new Yavapai County Justice Center and Jail in Prescott planned in 5 phases Tests show bear that mauled man to death was in good health, not rabid Prescott mayor, council candidates weigh in on plans for Sundog Connector

Subscribe Now
Thursday, June 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Here's How Much The Salary of A Tesla New-Hire Is in 2023

Colin Salao
Originally Published: June 22, 2023 7:54 p.m.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report continues to grow exponentially, with its stock up 140% year-to-date.

The vehicle and energy company continues to hire new blood despite some layoffs earlier in the year, and a key change in the hiring process triggered by founder Elon Musk. As of the end of 2022, Tesla had around 130,000 employees, hiring about 30,000 during the calendar year.

There are no specifics as to how much the company’s headcount has changed in 2023, but data from the U.S. Department of Labor on foreign hires shows that Tesla is still hiring, and includes the estimated base salaries of the new hires.

DON’T MISS: Here's the Median Salary At Big Tech Companies Like Amazon and Google

The Data

The data shows 184 records of Tesla hires whose data was submitted to the Labor Department within the first quarter of 2023. The data shows that not all of these have even begun working with Tesla as the start days with the company range from January 16, 2023, all the way to September 2023.

The data is from international hires, most of whom are recipients of the H1B visa given to employees with citizenship outside of the U.S. A few have the E-3 visa, which is for Australian workers.

The jobs cut across the company from software, industrial and mechanical engineers, to architects and project managers. Roles are mostly located in Palo Alto and Fremont, California or at the company’s headquarters in Austin, Texas.

More Tesla:

How Much Do Tesla New Hires Make in 2023?

The salary range for the 184 Tesla hires is large, with the minimum at $80,000 and the maximum at $235,000 per year. The median salary in the database is $145,000, not far from the average of all salaries at $149,351.76.

Only five of the 184 records show employees making below six figures, or about 2.7%. Exactly half of the 184 records show workers making between $100,000 and $149,999, while another 72, or 39.1%, are making between $150,000 and $199,999.

Forget Tesla – We’re all-in on this EV stock

Fifteen employees make at least $200,000, topping at $235,000 for a software engineering senior manager.

Here are some of the job titles and their corresponding salaries (or ranges, if there are multiple) in the database. Note that other variables that may contribute to salary -- such as tenure and previous work experience -- are not clear.

Associate Design Planner -$80,000

Process Engineer - $90,000 to $112,175

Packaging Engineer - $100,000

Industrial Engineer - $101,634

Manufacturing Equipment Engineer - $108,000 to $125,000

Senior Process Engineer - $112,500 to $140,000

Manufacturing Engineer - $118,000

Software Development Engineer - $122,000 to $160,000

Senior Manufacturing Equipment Engineer - $128,330 to $155,000

Senior Industrial Engineer - $140,000

Senior Data Engineer - $150,000 to $175,000

Staff Manufacturing Engineer - $151,500 to $179,643

Senior Software Development Engineer - $155,925 to $220,000

Senior Software Engineer - $165,000 to $175,000

Staff Data Engineer - $179,878 to $207,675

Manager, Software Engineering - $209,405

Senior Manager, Software Engineering - $235,000

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: