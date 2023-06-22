Here's How Much The Salary of A Tesla New-Hire Is in 2023

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report continues to grow exponentially, with its stock up 140% year-to-date.

The vehicle and energy company continues to hire new blood despite some layoffs earlier in the year, and a key change in the hiring process triggered by founder Elon Musk. As of the end of 2022, Tesla had around 130,000 employees, hiring about 30,000 during the calendar year.

There are no specifics as to how much the company’s headcount has changed in 2023, but data from the U.S. Department of Labor on foreign hires shows that Tesla is still hiring, and includes the estimated base salaries of the new hires.

The Data

The data shows 184 records of Tesla hires whose data was submitted to the Labor Department within the first quarter of 2023. The data shows that not all of these have even begun working with Tesla as the start days with the company range from January 16, 2023, all the way to September 2023.

The data is from international hires, most of whom are recipients of the H1B visa given to employees with citizenship outside of the U.S. A few have the E-3 visa, which is for Australian workers.

The jobs cut across the company from software, industrial and mechanical engineers, to architects and project managers. Roles are mostly located in Palo Alto and Fremont, California or at the company’s headquarters in Austin, Texas.

How Much Do Tesla New Hires Make in 2023?

The salary range for the 184 Tesla hires is large, with the minimum at $80,000 and the maximum at $235,000 per year. The median salary in the database is $145,000, not far from the average of all salaries at $149,351.76.

Only five of the 184 records show employees making below six figures, or about 2.7%. Exactly half of the 184 records show workers making between $100,000 and $149,999, while another 72, or 39.1%, are making between $150,000 and $199,999.

Fifteen employees make at least $200,000, topping at $235,000 for a software engineering senior manager.

Here are some of the job titles and their corresponding salaries (or ranges, if there are multiple) in the database. Note that other variables that may contribute to salary -- such as tenure and previous work experience -- are not clear.

Associate Design Planner -$80,000

Process Engineer - $90,000 to $112,175

Packaging Engineer - $100,000

Industrial Engineer - $101,634

Manufacturing Equipment Engineer - $108,000 to $125,000

Senior Process Engineer - $112,500 to $140,000

Manufacturing Engineer - $118,000

Software Development Engineer - $122,000 to $160,000

Senior Manufacturing Equipment Engineer - $128,330 to $155,000

Senior Industrial Engineer - $140,000

Senior Data Engineer - $150,000 to $175,000

Staff Manufacturing Engineer - $151,500 to $179,643

Senior Software Development Engineer - $155,925 to $220,000

Senior Software Engineer - $165,000 to $175,000

Staff Data Engineer - $179,878 to $207,675

Manager, Software Engineering - $209,405

Senior Manager, Software Engineering - $235,000