Humboldt Education Foundation seeking new board members YCSO Weekend Roundup: Arson suspected in tire shop fire Engage with free demonstrations and STEM kits for kids at Prescott Public Library Sheriff: Full opening of new Yavapai County Justice Center and Jail in Prescott planned in 5 phases Tests show bear that mauled man to death was in good health, not rabid Prescott mayor, council candidates weigh in on plans for Sundog Connector Prescott High School senior earns top billing in international songwriting competition 2-year-old victim in critical condition after suspected methamphetamine overdose; suspects in custody PUSD board's expected vote on new K-12 science curriculum postponed to July 18 meeting Arizona's defunct border wall leaves trail of runaway costs, error-filled invoices and questions about state's oversight

Thursday, June 22
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg Give the World a Date to Remember

Luc Olinga
Originally Published: June 22, 2023 2:42 p.m.

Silicon Valley is being shaken by an arms race in artificial intelligence.

All of Big Tech is scrambling to develop AI tools, so as not to miss the technological revolution prompted by the November unveiling of the ChatGPT conversational chatbot.

Startups are also in the race, thanks to the millions of dollars that venture capital firms are injecting into every company working in the sector.

But despite the great economic potential AI represents, at the moment it will have to cede the stage to a rare event: an unprecedented physical fight between two of the most famous and controversial Silicon Valley personalities.

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will face off in a cage match to resolve their differences -- or at least that's what their latest social-media exchanges suggest.

Musk Proposed Cage Fight With Zuckerberg

It was Musk, CEO of electric-vehicle leader Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report and owner of the Twitter microblogging platform, who proposed this face-off. Musk made the challenge when he learned on Twitter that Zuckerberg was soon to launch a rival to Twitter via Meta Platforms, (META) - Get Free Report which Zuckerberg leads.

Musk began by warning that this prospect was bad for consumers, since Zuckerberg would have control of the social-media landscape.

He seemed to be saying that Zuckerberg might end up controlling all social-media platforms. Centralizing virtual interactions is dangerous because it will give his rival too much power, the Tesla CEO seems to suggest.

"I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options," the billionaire blasted out. "At least it will be 'sane'. Was worried there for a moment," he added with a laughing emoji.

It was then that a Twitter user asked him to be careful because Zuckerberg practiced jiu-jitsu. Musk used this remark to make an offer to Zuckerberg to resolve their differences in a mixed-martial-arts-style fight.

"Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he does the jiu jitsu now," the user said.

"I’m up for a cage match if he is lol," Musk responded.

Musk Proposes the Site: 'Vegas Octagon'

Whether the billionaire was joking is difficult to know -- but what is certain is that Zuckerberg took it seriously. The Meta CEO responded on Instagram, one of the sites within Meta Platforms.

The message is summed up in three words: "Send Me Location," Zuckerberg posted.

Musk just answered.

"If this is for real, I will do it 🔥🔥," he said on Twitter.

His next tweet was an invitation to a cage fight between the two in Las Vegas, which often hosts the most spectacular fights.

"Vegas Octagon," the world's richest man said on June 21.

He then added: "I have this great move that I call 'The Walrus', where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing."

It is unlikely that the two billionaires are serious, but the prospect of a fight between them has prompted plenty of reactions on social networks.

Many believe that Zuckerberg would have an advantage in such a match because he got into jiu-jitsu during the covid-19 lockdown. Last month, he won two medals in the Brazilian martial art.

Musk has an idea of ​​the outcome of such a fight between them.

"The most entertaining outcome is the most likely," he said.

While waiting for the details of this fight, which would undoubtedly become the fight of the century, the rivalry between the two tech billionaires has crystallized in recent weeks around "Project 92," or "Barcelona."

"Project 92" is reportedly a platform being developed by Meta to essentially mirror Twitter. The app is said to enable creators to have conversations with their audiences and peers, using a maximum of 500 characters alongside attachable links, photos, and videos. Users will also be able to engage with posts through replies, likes, and reposts.

Creators will be able to link their Instagram accounts with the new app and bring along their followers as well as their bios, handles and verifications.

This means that Meta is becoming a centralized social-media entity, by having a copy of the other social-media apps in its ecosystem.

Instagram is, for instance, battling TikTok with Reels, which focuses on short-form video content. That's the core of TikTok's identity. All this enables Meta to collect a big share of the online advertising market.

Musk has been taunting Zuckerberg about the new app since the first details were reported.

"Zuck my 👅," he posted on June 21.

