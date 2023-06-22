Buy the Dip in Intel as Shares Try to Ride AMD, Nvidia Momentum?
The semiconductor trade has been a hot one, but Intel (INTC) - Get Free Report has lagged some of its key competitors.
Once the king of computer chips, Intel has taken a back seat to companies like Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Free Report and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Free Report, both of which have soared on their artificial-intelligence aspirations.
Intel stock has seen a peak-to-trough decline of 64.5%.
While the shares have rallied 32% off the lows, its $134 billion market cap lags that of both its key competitors, as well as that of other chip stocks like Texas Instruments (TXN) - Get Free Report and Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Free Report. We have taken note that Broadcom has traded well lately.
Intel stock had been enjoying a solid rally — 38% from its May 25 low to its June 20 high a few days ago — the shares have again unraveled.
The stock fell 11.5% from this week’s high to Wednesday’s low. At last check Intel was trading 1.6% lower.
Is it an opportunity for the bulls? Let’s look at the charts.
Buy the Dip on Intel Stock?
To be honest, the setup in AMD we outlined a few days ago looks a bit more attractive, given that AMD has shown more relative strength than Intel. That’s as Advanced Micro tests into the gap-fill area and the 10-week moving average.
For Intel, though, the setup isn’t all that bad.
Ideally, the stock would have held its pullback into the $33.50 to $34 area, where it found its rising 10-day moving average and the high from April.
But that area is not holding. Instead, Intel stock is trading down into the mid-$32 region.
There it finds the 21-day and 10-week moving averages, the 50% retracement and prior resistance. For longs, this is a better entry point: Sellers might well be exhausted and these measures are generally stronger than the ones outlined above.
From here, a rebound back to the 10-day moving average and $34 area will give traders a sense of how strong the bounce is. If it reclaims these measures, $35-plus is in play.
On the downside, a continued breakdown could put the 50-day moving average and the 61.8% retracement in play near $31, but below that and things get pretty sloppy for the bulls.
The bottom line: Let’s see if the $32 area can hold as support.
