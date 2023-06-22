Buy the Dip in Intel as Shares Try to Ride AMD, Nvidia Momentum?

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River water rights case Border encounters dipped in May, cooling fears of post-Title 42 ‘chaos’ Lawsuit protesting Arizona governor's refusal to execute prisoner dismissed Humboldt Education Foundation seeking new board members YCSO Weekend Roundup: Arson suspected in tire shop fire Engage with free demonstrations and STEM kits for kids at Prescott Public Library Sheriff: Full opening of new Yavapai County Justice Center and Jail in Prescott planned in 5 phases Tests show bear that mauled man to death was in good health, not rabid Prescott mayor, council candidates weigh in on plans for Sundog Connector Prescott High School senior earns top billing in international songwriting competition

Subscribe Now
Thursday, June 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Buy the Dip in Intel as Shares Try to Ride AMD, Nvidia Momentum?

Bret Kenwell
Originally Published: June 22, 2023 5:08 p.m.

The semiconductor trade has been a hot one, but Intel (INTC) - Get Free Report has lagged some of its key competitors.

Once the king of computer chips, Intel has taken a back seat to companies like Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Free Report and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Free Report, both of which have soared on their artificial-intelligence aspirations.

Intel stock has seen a peak-to-trough decline of 64.5%.

Don't Miss: Alibaba CEO Steps Down; Buy the Dip in the Stock?

While the shares have rallied 32% off the lows, its $134 billion market cap lags that of both its key competitors, as well as that of other chip stocks like Texas Instruments (TXN) - Get Free Report and Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Free Report. We have taken note that Broadcom has traded well lately.

Intel stock had been enjoying a solid rally — 38% from its May 25 low to its June 20 high a few days ago — the shares have again unraveled.

The stock fell 11.5% from this week’s high to Wednesday’s low. At last check Intel was trading 1.6% lower.

Is it an opportunity for the bulls? Let’s look at the charts.

Buy the Dip on Intel Stock?

Daily chart of Intel stock.

Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

To be honest, the setup in AMD we outlined a few days ago looks a bit more attractive, given that AMD has shown more relative strength than Intel. That’s as Advanced Micro tests into the gap-fill area and the 10-week moving average.

For Intel, though, the setup isn’t all that bad.

Ideally, the stock would have held its pullback into the $33.50 to $34 area, where it found its rising 10-day moving average and the high from April.

But that area is not holding. Instead, Intel stock is trading down into the mid-$32 region.

There it finds the 21-day and 10-week moving averages, the 50% retracement and prior resistance. For longs, this is a better entry point: Sellers might well be exhausted and these measures are generally stronger than the ones outlined above.

Don't Miss: Charting a Course: How to Trade Royal Caribbean and Carnival

From here, a rebound back to the 10-day moving average and $34 area will give traders a sense of how strong the bounce is. If it reclaims these measures, $35-plus is in play.

On the downside, a continued breakdown could put the 50-day moving average and the 61.8% retracement in play near $31, but below that and things get pretty sloppy for the bulls.

The bottom line: Let’s see if the $32 area can hold as support.

Get investment guidance from trusted portfolio managers without the management fees. Sign up for Action Alerts PLUS now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: