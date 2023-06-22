BREAKING: Qatar Acquires Stake in NBA Team's Parent Company as Sovereign Funds Enter U.S. Major Sports for the First Time
The wealth fund sports investment is now entering major American sports.
The Qatar Investment Authority is buying a minority stake in Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the NBA’s Washington Wizards, NHL’s Washington Capitals, and WNBA’s Washington Mystics, according to Sportico.
QIA is buying 5% of the company for a valuation of about $4.05 billion.
DON’T MISS: US Senate Launches Investigation Against PGA Tour, Saudi PIF Deal
This deal marks the first time a sovereign wealth fund has invested in major American team sports. The NBA allowed team ownership to be spread to private firms in 2020, then opened it up to funds such as sovereign wealth and university endowments in late 2022.
This has come as a result of the exponential appreciation of sports franchises in recent years with NBA franchises worth as much as $7.6 billion as of last year.
Funds are still not allowed to have a majority stake of a franchise as single fund stake is capped at 20%. A team can only sell up to 30% of its total stake to multiple private equity firms and other funds.
More Sports Business:
- How the PGA Tour, Saudi PIF Drama Could Spill Into the NBA
- The Saudi Multi-Billion Dollar Investment in Global Sports Explained
- How the NBA Finals Ratings Impact the Future of the League
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke on “The Dan Patrick Show” earlier this month about the Saudis and their potential entry into the NBA, but said there had been no discussions.
Though he did try to reiterate that the influx of investments from funds shouldn’t affect how teams are run.
“We allow funds to invest in teams, but not to control teams, not to have influence over teams,” Silver said.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- This Is the Best Nut for Brain Health, According to a Neurologist and Alzheimer's Expert
- Robert Irwin Gets Bit in the Face by the Same Type of Snake as Late Dad Steve: 'Déjà Vu'
- Delta Flight Canceled After Pilot's Arrest Ahead of Scheduled Takeoff
- Suspect arrested after attempted armed robbery in Prescott
- Need2Know: The Produce Only Market brings fruits, vegetables to Goodwin Street; Morris Health provides services to adults ; Toyful store in former Merchandise Mart Antique Mall holds grand opening
- Tests show bear that mauled man to death was in good health, not rabid
- Prescott’s annual fireworks, celebration scheduled at Watson Lake Saturday, July 1
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Prescott doctor charged in connection with transporting women over state line for sex
- UPDATE: ADOT shows Highway 89 open, but now brush fire north of Drake
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Two high-profile Prescott intersections get green light for new traffic signals
- Master plan for home of ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ to benefit Prescott, Arizona
- Obituary: Brianna Jo Borgen
- Bear sighted in Prescott Valley, town reports
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 2, 2018
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: