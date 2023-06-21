Worship News: June 22, 2023

Editor’s Note — Please submit Worship News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of June 22, 2023:

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley. Join us in worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. We are a small but warm congregation dedicated to the service of Jesus Christ, and we welcome all who come. Our food pantry is open 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays.

Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation, 937 Ruth Street, Prescott, Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel liturgy, sing and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. Evangelist Rabbi Jack Zimmerman will be presenting current situations in Israel.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, www.comeuntochrist.org. “We believe in fathers. We believe in ‘the ideal of the man who puts his family first.’ We believe that, ‘fathers and mothers are obligated to help one another as equal partners.’ We believe that far from being superfluous, fathers are unique and irreplaceable.” - Elder Christofferson.

Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org. “Shabbat Korach” June 24 discusses political discord, tyrants and recognizing propaganda. Zoom “Kabbalat Shabbat” 4 p.m. Friday. Free 5783 calendars! Free cotton masks! Contact for details, arrange consultations/discussions by phone, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 [landline], ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks and vaccinate as needed! Measles can kill!

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. We use the 1928 Book of Common Prayer as our guide and inspiration. Renew your faith! Services: 10:30 a.m. Sundays, Holy Communion; 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Morning Prayer; and 4 p.m. Thursdays, Evensong. We are your Traditional Anglican Church.

Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Walk This Way! We invite you to join us at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 25, as Pastor John Perry teaches from chapter three of Philippians and shares what it means to walk in the right footsteps – the footsteps of Jesus Christ!

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, 928-778-4499, welcomes all to worship 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday. Adults and children of all ages welcome. The Food Pantry is accepting donations, 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m. to noon Fridays open for food pickup. Everyone welcome.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley. Worship services are 9 and 11 a.m., with live steaming at 9. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Grief Group, 1 p.m., June 22, led by a Good Samaritan Center chaplain.

Hillside Community Church of God, 937 Ruth St., Prescott. Across from the high school baseball field. Welcome to the friendliest faith-based church in Prescott. 10 a.m. Sunday with children’s Sunday school. Come early, get to know your neighbors. You will Love our little church. Pastor Donny Golden.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish, 150 Fleury Street: “Being the Living Example of God’s Love to Others.” 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, a memorial Mass will be offered in observance of the 10th anniversary of the loss of the Granite Mountain Hotshots. Join us for this solemn observance. 928-445-3141.

Willow Hills Church, 928-445-5520. 8 and 9:30 a.m. Traditional/Blended worship. 11:15 a.m. Contemporary. 9:30 a.m. Sunday School for children and teens and for adults during each worship hour. 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday night youth.

Calvary Chapel of Prescott, 2313 E. Highway 69. Join us at 8:30 or 10:45 Sundays as Pastor Raj teaches from the book of James, and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays when we are studying Eschatology (End Times). (Children’s/Youth Ministries - 10:45 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday). Experience the Joy of the Lord! calvaryprescott.com.

Mystical Spiritualist Church, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott. Spiritualism for the 21st Century, Healing, Inspiration, Meditation, and Messages at every service, 10 a.m. 1st and 3rd Sundays, please enter through the back door. For more info: www.MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org, www.facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch. Pastor John-Aaron.

Quad City Christian Church, 501 Senator Highway. Free Cardio Class to Worship Music! Join us at 9:30 a.m. Mondays in the Youth Building. Easy moves at your own pace – high energy or easy does it. After class, some stay for 15 minutes of HIIT. maryannwinslow1@gmail.com.

Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Three worship services each Saturday: 9 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (Spanish). Adult Bible studies and programs for children and youth are at 10 a.m. Food Pantry at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. prescottaz.adventistchurch.org. 928-778-0289.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W. Gurley St. Join us for worship at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. youth and 6 p.m. Adult Bible Study. 6 p.m. Women’s Ministry, Tuesdays. 6:15 a.m. Men’s Ministry, Wednesdays. On Facebook or www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 928-778-9122. Join us at 9:30 a.m. Sundays for our worship service. Followed with refreshments. Then an 11 a.m. adult bible study. At 10 a.m. Tuesdays is an adult bible study. At 9:30 a.m. Friday, we have a women’s bible study.

Veritas Church, 5880 N. Prairie Lane, Prescott Valley. We are a new non-denominational Bible-based church. Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Pastor Erich Sokoloski. For more information: veritaschurchaz.com.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset, Prescott, 10 a.m. Sunday, June 25. Dr. Annette Skellenger: “Innocence: Temporary Suspension of Reality.” How reconnecting with play can facilitate our practical and spiritual journeys.” Join us in person (Accessible and LGBTQIA+ welcoming) or via Zoom link on our website: http://prescottuu.org.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Join us 6 p.m. Friday, June 23, for soul-inspiring and musical Shabbat services led by Rabbi Dr. Susan Schanerman and Cantorial Soloist Jessica Dreifuss. Saturday Torah Study at 10 a.m. Lunch Bunch Tanakh study, Hebrew, Israeli dancing, choir, fresser meals, hiking, mahjong, and more! www.brithshalom-az.org or 928-708-0018.

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 945 Rancho Vista. 11 a.m. June 25: Jeanne Casteen, executive director for Secular AZ, is a public education advocate, teacher, mother and former school board president. She will be speaking on current efforts to maintain separation of church and state in Arizona. puuf.net.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday Service times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/ Traditional, 11 a.m. Blended/ Contemporary, 9:30 a.m. Fellowship/ Adult Bible Study, 9:30 a.m. Sunday School Pre-K through 8th grade. Please join us, everyone is welcome!

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott. Vacation Bible School. Registration now open for “Operation Restoration,” 9 a.m. to noon July 10-14. Pre-K to grade 6. Discover new ways to care for God’s creation and for one another. Sign up at http://bit.ly/45RHhwE or aztrinityministries@gmail.com. Where neighbors become friends.

Mountain Reformed Church. Now meeting at “The Event Spot,” 6520 E. 1st St., Prescott Valley. Join us for 10 a.m. coffee fellowship with 10:30 traditional worship. The Rev. Dr. Gene Grimm will deliver the message with special music by Dr. Craig Ralston. MountainReformed.org.

The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. 10 a.m. Sunday Meditation followed by 10:30 Service featuring local musicians. 10:30 a.m. Youth Program. www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. Come join us to worship our Lord at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with fellowship starting at 10. Pastor Corinne’s sermon: “Growing Pains.” Livestream is available on YouTube at www.pccaz.org. “Where we’re the friends you haven’t met… yet!”

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina, Prescott. 10:30 a.m. Sundays: We’d love to have you join us for Bible-based teaching, faithful worship, and warm fellowship, in downtown Prescott. Sunday school classes offered 9 a.m. for adults and 10:30 a.m. kids, and donuts and coffee available before service. SolidRockPrescott.org.

Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-910-1909. 10 a.m. Sunday Modern/Contemporary Worship. Theme: “Whom, then, shall I Fear?” (Matthew 10:5a, 21-33). 11:30 a.m. Closer Look at today’s lessons. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Women’s Fellowship and Study: “Treasured Promises: Resting in God’s Presence.”

Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. 9:15 a.m. Adult Sunday School, 9:45 Coffee and donuts available, Sunday service at 10:15. Children’s nursery and Sunday School available Sunday mornings. Spanish service Sunday at 1 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Serving our community for 74 years.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, invites all to join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services are available to view at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555. The congregation has been in Prescott since 1880.

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, Sunday Services: 8 and 10:30 a.m. Traditional: 9 and 10:30 a.m. Contemporary: 10:30 a.m. ALC Kids: 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Youth Group at The Rock, 655 Talwatha Drive, Prescott.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com. Join us at 9 and 10:30 a.m. for Sunday worship. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, is welcoming old and new members with open hearts, open minds, and open doors. Email: prescottvalleyumc@gmail.com, 928-772-6366. 10:15 a.m. services. We’d love to meet you and will welcome you with open arms.

The Jewish Community of Or Atid, Sacred Jewish Living: We have Shabbat and Holiday services, Religious School, Opportunities for Study, and a Loving Jewish community. Shabbat services are 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Fridays of the month. Contact Rabbi Kozlow 928-220-5020 for further information.

Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all with love to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.org. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, call 623-204-2186.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – 10 a.m. Sunday services and Sunday school. 1 p.m. Wednesday services. The Reading Room is open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. All are welcome.

Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. 928-458-8287 or www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

Firm Foundation Bible Church. Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Visit FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! www.livingwaterspv.com or on social media.

St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

St. Luke Christian Center, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.