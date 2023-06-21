The Top Countries for Americans Buying Real Estate Abroad
Many Americans dream of owning a home in Italy. Is it the food? The wine? Or the real estate prices?
Whether they’re looking to invest, own a vacation home or rental property, or looking for a place to retire, more Americans appear interested in buying property abroad.
In fact, 92% of high-net-worth Americans actively looked at real estate overseas last year, according to a report from Coldwell Banker. And two-thirds (67%) of those who were surveyed already own residential property outside the U.S., Mansion Global reports.
In 2022 surging prices for homes in the U.S. and the rising cost of living also encouraged more affluent buyers to look for opportunities overseas, according to Mansion Global.
There’s been a big uptick in the number of Americans buying homes in Spain, thanks to a strong dollar, more direct flights to the country, and the draw of the lifestyle, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Italy and Costa Rica are popular destinations for buying homes abroad, according to an analysis by MyDolceCasa.com, a research blog about moving, living and retiring abroad.
MyDolceCasa analyzed 1,290 real estate terms searched on Google from the U.S. between April 2022 and April 2023, for 86 countries in Europe and the Americas, to identify the countries where real estate is rising in popularity the most.
>> Related: Own a Home in One of These Gorgeous Italian Towns for Less Than the U.S. Median Home Price
The data analyzed focused on Google search terms such as “homes in Italy,” “Mexico real estate,” and “houses for sale in Panama,” totaling 1,290 country-specific keywords that indicate a high intent to buy a home.
The research also looked at the highest increases from a year earlier in the monthly number of searches to identify trending home-buying destinations. The data show that Croatia is booming, with searches more than doubling (up 121%) over the year.
Based on the research by MyDolceCasa, here are the most popular countries for Americans looking for real estate abroad, plus how much searches for each country have increased or decreased.
1. Italy
- Total searches in one year: 794,150
- Average searches per month: 66,179
- Change year over year: 21%
2. Costa Rica
- Total searches in one year: 706,840
- Average searches per month: 58,903
- Change year over year: 13%
Shutterstock
3. Mexico
- Total searches in one year: 580,530
- Average searches per month: 48,378
- Change year over year: -9%
Shutterstock
4. Portugal
- Total searches in one year: 429,940
- Average searches per month: 35,828
- Change year over year: 32%
5. Jamaica
- Total searches in one year: 414,500
- Average searches per month: 34,542
- Change year over year: 6%
6. Spain
- Total searches in one year: 410,700
- Average searches per month: 34,225
- Change year over year: 17%
Shutterstock
7. Bahamas
- Total searches in one year: 353,790
- Average searches per month: 29,483
- Change year over year: 29%
Shutterstock
8. Greece
- Total searches in one year: 349,400
- Average searches per month: 29,117
- Change year over year: 14%
9. Canada
- Total searches in one year: 343,580
- Average searches per month: 28,632
- Change year over year: 2%
10. France
- Total searches in one year: 298,380
- Average searches per month: 24,865
- Change year over year: 3%
>> See: The Cities Where the Most Ultra-Wealthy Live
11. Ireland
- Total searches in one year: 296,510
- Average searches per month: 24,709
- Change year over year: 45%
12. Belize
- Total searches in one year: 276,450
- Average searches per month: 23,038
- Change year over year: 4%
Shutterstock
13. Dominica
- Total searches in one year: 257,650
- Average searches per month: 21,471
- Change year over year: 5%
giggel/Wikipedia
14. Dominican Republic
- Total searches in one year: 215,880
- Average searches per month: 17,990
- Change year over year: 5%
15. Germany
- Total searches in one year: 178,600
- Average searches per month: 14,883
- Change year over year: 11%
16. Aruba
- Total searches in one year: 173,090
- Average searches per month: 14,424
- Change year over year: 11%
17. Switzerland
- Total searches in one year: 162,420
- Average searches per month: 13,535
- Change year over year: 37%
18. Panama
- Total searches in one year: 147,840
- Average searches per month: 12,320
- Change year over year: -14%
19. Sweden
- Total searches in one year: 143,660
- Average searches per month: 11,972
- Change year over year: 29%
LIOX / Shutterstock
20. Iceland
- Total searches in one year: 143,070
- Average searches per month: 11,923
- Change year over year: 44%
TRphotos / Shutterstock
21. Norway
- Total searches in one year: 141,660
- Average searches per month: 11,805
- Change year over year: 59%
>> Related: The Cost and Affordability of Homes Around the World
Shutterstock
22. Colombia
- Total searches in one year: 94,560
- Average searches per month: 7,880
- Change year over year: 28%
23. El Salvador
- Total searches in one year: 91,460
- Average searches per month: 7,622
- Change year over year: 65%
24. Brazil
- Total searches in one year: 87,900
- Average searches per month: 7,325
- Change year over year: 14%
Shutterstock
25. United Kingdom
- Total searches in one year: 86,700
- Average searches per month: 7,225
- Change year over year: 18%
26. Malta
- Total searches in one year: 79,140
- Average searches per month: 6,595
- Change year over year: 26%
27. Barbados
- Total searches in one year: 78,970
- Average searches per month: 6,581
- Change year over year: 4%
28. Croatia
- Total searches in one year: 75,520
- Average searches per month: 6,293
- Change year over year: 121%
>> Check out: The Best Countries for Retirees
Shutterstock
29. Monaco
- Total searches in one year: 74,740
- Average searches per month: 6,228
- Change year over year: 9%
30. Poland
- Total searches in one year: 72,080
- Average searches per month: 6,007
- Change year over year: -11%
Read more about this ranking and the methodology at MyDolceCasa.com.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- This Is the Best Nut for Brain Health, According to a Neurologist and Alzheimer's Expert
- Robert Irwin Gets Bit in the Face by the Same Type of Snake as Late Dad Steve: 'Déjà Vu'
- Delta Flight Canceled After Pilot's Arrest Ahead of Scheduled Takeoff
- Need2Know: The Produce Only Market brings fruits, vegetables to Goodwin Street; Morris Health provides services to adults ; Toyful store in former Merchandise Mart Antique Mall holds grand opening
- Suspect arrested after attempted armed robbery in Prescott
- Yavapai Silent Witness increases reward to $7,500 in Coyote Springs homicide case
- Planning board OKs application for Homewood Suites Hotel in Prescott Valley
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Prescott doctor charged in connection with transporting women over state line for sex
- UPDATE: ADOT shows Highway 89 open, but now brush fire north of Drake
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Two high-profile Prescott intersections get green light for new traffic signals
- Master plan for home of ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ to benefit Prescott, Arizona
- Bear sighted in Prescott Valley, town reports
- Obituary: Brianna Jo Borgen
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 2, 2018
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: