The Top Countries for Americans Buying Real Estate Abroad

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
PUSD board’s expected vote on new K-12 science curriculum postponed to July 18 meeting 2-year-old victim in critical condition after suspected methamphetamine overdose; suspects in custody Arizona’s defunct border wall leaves trail of runaway costs, error-filled invoices and questions about state’s oversight Court rules Arizona ban on per-signature pay for ballot initiatives constitutional Prescott Police warn about trend of vehicle burglaries; residents leaving them unlocked Wildland fire strikes Lynx Lake Campground on Monday Hobbs vetoes bill making criminals of those who aid undocumented migrants, others Goode runs unopposed for Prescott mayor; two candidates seek 2-year council term Prescott’s annual fireworks, celebration scheduled at Watson Lake Saturday, July 1 BASIS Prescott graduate headed off to Naval Academy

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, June 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

The Top Countries for Americans Buying Real Estate Abroad

Samanda Dorger
Originally Published: June 21, 2023 5:56 p.m.

Many Americans dream of owning a home in Italy. Is it the food? The wine? Or the real estate prices?

Whether they’re looking to invest, own a vacation home or rental property, or looking for a place to retire, more Americans appear interested in buying property abroad.

In fact, 92% of high-net-worth Americans actively looked at real estate overseas last year, according to a report from Coldwell Banker. And two-thirds (67%) of those who were surveyed already own residential property outside the U.S., Mansion Global reports.

In 2022 surging prices for homes in the U.S. and the rising cost of living also encouraged more affluent buyers to look for opportunities overseas, according to Mansion Global.

There’s been a big uptick in the number of Americans buying homes in Spain, thanks to a strong dollar, more direct flights to the country, and the draw of the lifestyle, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Italy and Costa Rica are popular destinations for buying homes abroad, according to an analysis by MyDolceCasa.com, a research blog about moving, living and retiring abroad.

MyDolceCasa analyzed 1,290 real estate terms searched on Google from the U.S. between April 2022 and April 2023, for 86 countries in Europe and the Americas, to identify the countries where real estate is rising in popularity the most.

>> Related: Own a Home in One of These Gorgeous Italian Towns for Less Than the U.S. Median Home Price

The data analyzed focused on Google search terms such as “homes in Italy,” “Mexico real estate,” and “houses for sale in Panama,” totaling 1,290 country-specific keywords that indicate a high intent to buy a home.

The research also looked at the highest increases from a year earlier in the monthly number of searches to identify trending home-buying destinations. The data show that Croatia is booming, with searches more than doubling (up 121%) over the year.

Based on the research by MyDolceCasa, here are the most popular countries for Americans looking for real estate abroad, plus how much searches for each country have increased or decreased.

1. Italy

  • Total searches in one year: 794,150
  • Average searches per month: 66,179
  • Change year over year: 21%

2. Costa Rica

  • Total searches in one year: 706,840
  • Average searches per month: 58,903
  • Change year over year: 13%

Shutterstock

3. Mexico

  • Total searches in one year: 580,530
  • Average searches per month: 48,378
  • Change year over year: -9%

Shutterstock

4. Portugal

  • Total searches in one year: 429,940
  • Average searches per month: 35,828
  • Change year over year: 32%

5. Jamaica

  • Total searches in one year: 414,500
  • Average searches per month: 34,542
  • Change year over year: 6%

6. Spain

  • Total searches in one year: 410,700
  • Average searches per month: 34,225
  • Change year over year: 17%

Shutterstock

7. Bahamas

  • Total searches in one year: 353,790
  • Average searches per month: 29,483
  • Change year over year: 29%

Shutterstock

8. Greece

  • Total searches in one year: 349,400
  • Average searches per month: 29,117
  • Change year over year: 14%

9. Canada

  • Total searches in one year: 343,580
  • Average searches per month: 28,632
  • Change year over year: 2%

10. France

  • Total searches in one year: 298,380
  • Average searches per month: 24,865
  • Change year over year: 3%

>> See: The Cities Where the Most Ultra-Wealthy Live

11. Ireland

  • Total searches in one year: 296,510
  • Average searches per month: 24,709
  • Change year over year: 45%

12. Belize

  • Total searches in one year: 276,450
  • Average searches per month: 23,038
  • Change year over year: 4%

Shutterstock

13. Dominica

  • Total searches in one year: 257,650
  • Average searches per month: 21,471
  • Change year over year: 5%

giggel/Wikipedia

14. Dominican Republic

  • Total searches in one year: 215,880
  • Average searches per month: 17,990
  • Change year over year: 5%

15. Germany

  • Total searches in one year: 178,600
  • Average searches per month: 14,883
  • Change year over year: 11%

16. Aruba

  • Total searches in one year: 173,090
  • Average searches per month: 14,424
  • Change year over year: 11%

17. Switzerland

  • Total searches in one year: 162,420
  • Average searches per month: 13,535
  • Change year over year: 37%

18. Panama

  • Total searches in one year: 147,840
  • Average searches per month: 12,320
  • Change year over year: -14%

19. Sweden

  • Total searches in one year: 143,660
  • Average searches per month: 11,972
  • Change year over year: 29%

LIOX / Shutterstock

20. Iceland

  • Total searches in one year: 143,070
  • Average searches per month: 11,923
  • Change year over year: 44%

TRphotos / Shutterstock

21. Norway

  • Total searches in one year: 141,660
  • Average searches per month: 11,805
  • Change year over year: 59%

>> Related: The Cost and Affordability of Homes Around the World

Shutterstock

22. Colombia

  • Total searches in one year: 94,560
  • Average searches per month: 7,880
  • Change year over year: 28%

23. El Salvador

  • Total searches in one year: 91,460
  • Average searches per month: 7,622
  • Change year over year: 65%

24. Brazil

  • Total searches in one year: 87,900
  • Average searches per month: 7,325
  • Change year over year: 14%

Shutterstock

25. United Kingdom

  • Total searches in one year: 86,700
  • Average searches per month: 7,225
  • Change year over year: 18%

26. Malta

  • Total searches in one year: 79,140
  • Average searches per month: 6,595
  • Change year over year: 26%

27. Barbados

  • Total searches in one year: 78,970
  • Average searches per month: 6,581
  • Change year over year: 4%

28. Croatia

  • Total searches in one year: 75,520
  • Average searches per month: 6,293
  • Change year over year: 121%

>> Check out: The Best Countries for Retirees

Shutterstock

29. Monaco

  • Total searches in one year: 74,740
  • Average searches per month: 6,228
  • Change year over year: 9%

30. Poland

  • Total searches in one year: 72,080
  • Average searches per month: 6,007
  • Change year over year: -11%

Read more about this ranking and the methodology at MyDolceCasa.com.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: