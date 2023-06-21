Tesla Hacker Cracks Code, Finds Secret 'Elon Mode' That May Show What Driving In The Future Will Look Like

Tesla's Full Self-Driving tech has a lot of people excited.

For consumers, it's a whole new driving experience. For investors like Cathie Wood, FSD is the first step on the road to autonomous taxis, a business she says could be worth up to $10 trillion by 2030.

Tesla's FSD works through the use of several external cameras combined with AI technology to "reduce your workload as a driver."

"Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability are intended for use with a fully attentive driver," according to Tesla, "who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any moment."

Buried deep in the EVs software, however, is a version of FSD that does not require nearly as much driver attention. Nicknamed "Elon Mode," the version was discovered recently by a security researcher known as @greentheonly on Twitter.

"It's a special [auto pilot] mode where there are no nags," the researcher wrote. "The braking is less intense and probably some other changes under the hood I did not fully explore."

The "nag" refers to a (TSLA) - Get Free Report safety feature that requires drivers to apply pressure to the wheel at certain intervals. If the driver does not do so, the car will beep loudly. Neglect to follow the nag can result in the feature being temporarily disabled.

Greentheonly, who has previously discovered some Tesla features before they were released to the public, took "Elon Mode" for a spin, covering some 600 miles to conduct a comparison between it and normal FSD Beta.

The hacker noted that there are a lot of issues with the software, notably its random and "unnecessary" lane changes, in addition to the danger presented by debris and potholes. The highlight for him, though, centers around employing FSD without the "dreaded nag."