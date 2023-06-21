One Car Company Dominates the Competition When It Comes to Being American-Made
The definition of what it means to be an American vehicle has seemingly changed over the years.
Car brands you think of as being American like Ford (F) - Get Free Report and GM (GM) - Get Free Report have moved a lot of their production offshore. And even the cars that are manufactured in America have fewer and fewer parts that were made domestically.
On Wednesday, Cars.com came out with their annual American-Made Index, ranking vehicles based on five criteria: assembly location, parts content, engine origin, transmission origin and U.S. manufacturing workforce.
From the 388 cars that were studied, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report vehicles took the top four spots on the index led by its Model Y, Model 3, Model X, and Model S vehicles.
"For the third year on the trot, Tesla holds firm atop the list; for the second year in a row, its Model Y SUV leads the way; and for the first time, the Texas-based automaker has swept the index, with its entire lineup locking out the top four," Patrick Masterson of Cars.com said.
Volkswagen's ID.4 SUV was the only other vehicle to make the top ten on the index, but thanks to Tesla's presence, five of the top 10 spots went to electric vehicles.
What about the so called "American" brands?
The Lincoln Corsair -- Lincoln is owned by Ford -- is the first U.S. brand to crack the list at number 16. The Chevrolet Corvette at 19 is the only other American vehicle to crack the top 20.
Honda has four vehicles in the top-20 and Acura has another three.
