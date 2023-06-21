FTC Goes After Amazon, Alleging The Company Has Been "Tricking" Customers

After a lengthy investigation of Amazon's Prime sign-up and cancellation processes, the FTC is suing the online retailer, alleging that it used illegal tactics to get customers to subscribe to Prime, additionally making it difficult to cancel said subscription.

The FTC said that Amazon violated the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act as well as the FTC Act by employing something called "dark patterns."

Dark patterns refer to website designs that are meant to influence users to make certain choices, according to Vox. Dark patterns are nothing new; think of an ad whose "x" is so small you either can't see it, or when you click on it, you click on the ad itself. Or a trial subscription that automatically renews and charges you after the trial expires.

“Amazon tricked and trapped people into recurring subscriptions without their consent, not only frustrating users but also costing them significant money,” FTC Chair Lina Kahn said in a statement.

