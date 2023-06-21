Elon Musk Makes a Snide Comment About Mark Zuckerberg's Twitter Rival

With Meta (META) - Get Free Report looking to launch its own version of Twitter, Elon Musk went to his social media platform to give some thoughts on a potential competitor.

Entrepreneur Mario Nawfal tweeted about some rumors regarding Zuckerberg’s company, or the “Twitter Rival,” and Musk responded by throwing a little shot at his fellow billionaire.

“I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options,” Musk’s tweet read. “At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment.”

Musk is likely poking at the belief that Zuckerberg is launching products in an attempt to conquer the world.

Musk then joked that he’s willing to have “a cage match” with Zuckerberg after another user who tagged him and jokingly told him to “be careful” about challenging the Meta founder because he’s supposedly learned the mixed martial art jiu jitsu.

Zuckerberg’s Twitter competitor has no firm name yet, though Nawfal tweeted that there are rumors the name could be “Threads.” The internal name at Meta is “Project 92.”

The app, which is expected to be integrated with Meta’s Instagram, has no firm release date yet. Meta’s chief product officer Chris Cox, who admitted that this is the company’s “response to Twitter,” said the app coding began in January and that the company will make it available “as soon as we can.”

