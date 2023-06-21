Amazon Just Announced Prime Day 2023—Here’s What We Know Plus 20 Early Deals

June is nearly over and, along with the fourth, July is home to one of the biggest shopping holidays. No, it’s not Black Friday or Cyber Monday or even Christmas in July, but instead Amazon Prime Day. And just as the seasons change, the massive retailer has just confirmed its shopping holiday is returning on July 11-12, 2023.

For 2023, Amazon Prime Day will be a 48-hour shopping event for its Prime members (which is also the way to unlock fast, free shipping, and a host of other benefits). You can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime day trial here. Prime Day 2023 kicks off at 3AM ET July 11, and comes to a wrap at the end of the day—Pacific Time—on July 12.

This year’s Prime Day is slightly earlier than last year, as the event ran from July 12, 2022 to July 13, 2022. Still, have no fear in the earlier rollout, as Amazon is poised to deliver deep discounts across every category on the site.

Ahead we’ll be sharing everything to know about Prime Day 2023, the many benefits of Amazon Prime, and how to become a member, along with some epic deals you can shop now.

Early Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now

While Prime Day 2023 is still a few weeks out, that doesn’t mean you can find deals worth considering now. In addition to daily and gold box deals that Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report rolls out each day, you can find savings on a broad range of products.

Ahead we’re breaking out some of the best deals to shop right now broken out by brand or category.

Best Early Prime Day Amazon Devices Deals

As you might suspect, Prime Day is generally home to a host of discounts on all sorts of Amazon Devices, from Kindles to Echos with Fire TVs and Tablets in between.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids 8GB with Kids+ ($89.99, originally $159.99 at Amazon)

65-inch Fire TV Omni QLED 4K TV ($599.99, originally $799.99 at Amazon)

75-inch Fire TV Omni QLED 4K TV ($899.99, originally $1,099.99 at Amazon)

Ring Indoor Cam 1st Gen ($49.99, originally $59.99 at Amazon)

Ring Video Doorbell 3 ($149.99, originally $199.99 at Amazon)

Best Early Prime Day Apple Deals

While we track the best deals on all things Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report on Amazon daily in our guide here, we’re sharing a few of the best to shop right now.

AirPods 2nd Gen ($99, originally $129 at Amazon)

AirPods Pro 2nd Gen ($224.99, originally $249 at Amazon)

9th Gen iPad ($269.99, originally $329 at Amazon)

iPad Mini 6th Gen ($469, originally $499 at Amazon)

13-inch MacBook Air with M1 ($799.99, originally $999 at Amazon)

Best Early Prime Day Home Deals

From robot vacuums to coffee machines, these are the best deals across home categories that you can shop right now.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum ($349, originally $469 at Amazon)

Keurig K-Mini ($89.99, originally $99.99 at Amazon)

Levoit Air Purifier ($44.99, originally $59.99 at Amazon)

Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Clean Station ($599.99, originally $699.99 at Amazon)

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum ($299.99, originally $599.99 at Amazon)

Best Early Prime Day TV Deals

Whether you want a massive 75-inch TV or a smaller one, you can already save on models from Hisense, TCL, Sony, and Samsung at Amazon.

50-inch Hisense U6 ULED ($399.99, originally $529.99 at Amazon)

55-inch Samsung S90C OLED ($1,597.99, originally $1,897/99 at Amazon)

77-inch Samsung S90C OLED ($3,197.99, originally $3,597.99 at Amazon)

55-inch Sony A80L OLED ($1,798, originally $1,899.99 at Amazon)

75-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K TV ($799.99, originally $899.99 at Amazon)

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Amazon has officially announced that Prime Day 2023 will kick off on July 11th, 2023, and will wrap a total of 48 hours later at the end of the day on July 12, 2023. You can expect thousands upon thousands of discounts across all categories like toys, fashion, beauty, tech, home, food, kitchen, cleaning, and so much more.

Some deals will last the entire event at various start times, but Amazon will also be rolling out Lightning Deals, which are limited in quantity and time. Of course, to shop any of these deals, you’ll need to be a Prime Member.

What is Amazon Prime?

Prime is the massive online retailer's subscription service, and the top perks are access to exclusive deals and, arguably more importantly, access to free, fast shipping. It started as free two-day shipping on many items, but depending on where you live, you can even unlock free one or same-day delivery now.

Beyond those two leading perks, you also get access to Prime Music, Prime Video, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, Prime at Whole Foods Market, Try Before Your Buy, and Amazon Pharmacy, among others.

How Much Does Amazon Prime Cost?

If you’re new to Prime, you can score a free 30-day trial to experience the perks of the service and even take part in Prime Day. It’s available in 22 countries, including the United States and Canada.

A Prime membership costs $14.99 a month, billed as a recurring charge, or $139 per year, billed as one single amount. With the yearly route, you pay less, which equals $12 monthly. For comparison, if you go the monthly route, you’ll spend $180 a year.

As a friendly reminder, if you go the free trial route, the form of payment chosen at sign-up will be automatically charged once that period ends. Though if you order from Amazon frequently and pay for shipping, you’ll find the Prime membership cost to be worth it for that reason alone.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.