Act Fast: Apple's Entry-Level iPad Just Dropped by $80

We’re just a few weeks past Apple’s WWDC event, and Amazon’s Prime Day 2023 is just a few weeks out with a kickoff on July 11. However, if you’ve been eyeing an iPad, Amazon just dropped one of the best early deals yet.

The entry-level 9th Gen iPad with a 10.2-inch display that can handle nearly anything is back down to its lowest price ever on Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report. It’s just $249, a full $80 off, for the 64GB Wi-Fi model. Best of all, Prime members score free, fast shipping (and you can sign up for a free 30-day trial).

9th Gen iPad, 64GB Wi-Fi ($249, originally $329 at Amazon)

While this is the only iPad currently with a Lightning port and a classic Home button, which gives it a sense of familiarity even for new iPad users. Plus, if you have an older case or a bunch of Lightning cables, which we’re nearly sure you might, you can get more mileage from what you already own.

The bezels around the 10.2-inch Retina display might look large, but they provide ample room for holding the tablet vertically or horizontally. This 10.2-inch display is immersive for taking in movies or TV shows and is expansive enough to work comfortably in two apps that are in the split-screen function.

Powering the 9th Gen iPad is the Apple-made A13 Bionic chip, which ensures that iPadOS 15--and iPadOS 16 this Fall--runs swimmingly. The 9th Gen iPad, a recent release, supports Logic and runs nearly any conceivable iPad app well. The point is, you shouldn’t experience any slowdowns or speed bumps when using this device.

You can easily unlock the 9th Gen iPad and authenticate purchases via Touch ID baked into the Home Button. Additionally, the base 64GB of storage is plenty for downloading a few dozen apps and other files.

Lastly, the 9th Gen iPad boasts two cameras--a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens on the front and an 8-megapixel lens on the back. The selfie camera is excellent and boasts CenterStage, which will keep you in the frame while taking video calls like FaceTime, Cisco WebEx, Zoom, and Google Meet.

All of this functionality is packed into the most affordable iPad in Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Free Report lineup, and it is made even more affordable by the current Amazon discount. The sale drops the price to $269 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, but Prime Members will save an additional $20 at checkout.

Thanks to the stacking of discounts, you can get this iPad for just $249, a return to the lowest price we’ve ever tracked.

Also, Amazon is discounting the first-generation Apple Pencil to just $79, a $20 discount, and the Smart Keyboard for the 9th Gen iPad to just $128.85 from $159. You can also save on several other iPad models, including:

iPad Mini 6th Gen ($469, originally $499 at Amazon)

10th Gen iPad ($426.43, originally $449 at Amazon)

iPad Air 5th Gen ($559, originally $599 at Amazon)

12.9-inch iPad Pro 6th Gen ($1,049, originally $1,099.99 at Amazon)

