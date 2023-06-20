Why One Late-Night Host Has Seemingly Taken Over Reddit

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Hiking in the heat: Phoenix considers extending closure hours for popular trails on excessive heat days Governor signs law ending Arizona water dispute involving upscale Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale Hobbs vetoes GOP-backed bill to extend transportation sales tax in Arizona’s biggest county Marley House returns: Facility serving as community, in-patient hospice in downtown Prescott With no ethics board, Phoenix residents who file complaints face obstacles, silence and secrecy HUSD leaders praised for undertaking $10.5M worth of capital projects without stretching district budget Schedule for new Justice Center opening up for review by Board of Supervisors Wednesday Annual Remembrance Event set for June 30 to commemorate 10th anniversary of Yarnell Hill Fire tragedy Four candidates vie for three 4-year terms on Prescott City Council Chino Valley library's Summer Reading program continues with Smokey the Bear

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, June 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Why One Late-Night Host Has Seemingly Taken Over Reddit

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: June 20, 2023 3:48 p.m.

Reddit has been going through something of a tough time lately. After announcing new changes to its API that will force AI companies to pay to train on Reddit's data (while also shutting down many beloved third-party Reddit apps), many Reddit users launched a protest, with popular channels going completely dark.

Now, though, the protest has entered a new phase. The John Oliver phase.

DON'T MISS: Here's the Steep, Invisible Cost Of Using AI Models Like ChatGPT

"Since neither we nor Reddit would be here without you, it was only fair to let you determine what r/GIFs should include," the subreddit wrote. "And you overwhelmingly chose to feature only GIFs of John Oliver."

The channel, which has more than 21 million members, clocked more than 13,000 votes to exclusively feature John Oliver content. The fourth largest channel on Reddit, r/aww, a subreddit with 34.1 million members, posted a similar poll, with identical results. The ninth-largest subreddit on the social media site, r/pics, with 30 million members, did the same thing.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Oliver, the host of the Emmy-winning HBO show "Last Week Tonight," took notice. And fully approved.

"Dear Reddit," Oliver tweeted, posting a long thread of photos for Reddit users to take advantage of, "excellent work. Attn: r/pics — have at it..."

Even as thousands of subreddits remain dark, more are hopping on the John Oliver train, with r/Videos and r/Piracy allowing only those posts which feature the British comedian.

The protests, thus far, don't seem to be accomplishing much in the way of moving Reddit to change its policy.

More Trending Social Media News:

The company's CEO, Steve Huffman, confirmed that Reddit won't be budging on this issue in June 15 interview with The Verge.

"We’ve had blackouts in previous times where there’s a little more room for movement," Huffman said. "But the core of this one is the API pricing change. That’s our business decision. And we’re not undoing that business decision."

The API changes went into effect June 19.

Sign up for Real Money Pro to learn the ins and outs of the trading floor from Doug Kass’s Daily Diary.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: