Stephen A. Smith Takes A Side in Spotify Feud with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
ESPN’s - (DIS) - Get Free Report Stephen A. Smith gave his thoughts on a feud between his former colleague and some UK royalty.
Smith sided with former ESPN host Bill Simmons, who is now Spotify’s (SPOT) - Get Free Report Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetization, after Simmons called Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “F***--ing grifters” during “The Bill Simmons Podcast” on Sunday, June 18.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly given $25 million by Spotify in 2020 and Markle launched a podcast “Archetypes” in 2022 to highlight the negative stereotypes thrown at women. However, the podcast only released 12 episodes, and PodNews reported that Markle would at times not even be asking the interview questions herself.
Smith said on his podcast “The Stephen A. Show” on Monday, June 19, that he wouldn’t use the same cuss words as Simmons, but understands his sentiments assuming the news is accurate.
“Bill Simmons is justified in saying what he said,” Stephen A. Smith said. “I wouldn’t call them any names … but then again he works in Spotify, not me.”
Simmons already spoke about Prince Harry in January on his podcast, highlighting that he wasn’t an intriguing personality to begin with.
“What does he do? It’s one of those things where it’s like, what’s your talent? Why are we listening to you?” Simmons said. “Nobody cares what you have to say about anything unless you talk about the royal family, and you just complain about them.”
Smith also agreed with that sentiment of Simmons.
“It’s got to a point where if Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex ain’t complaining about the royal family, I don’t know if anybody cares what they have to say,” Smith said.
Smith and Simmons overlapped for several years as colleagues on ESPN before Simmons contract ended in 2015 and he found his media company, The Ringer. Smith said on the podcast that he “respects the hell out of Bill.”
