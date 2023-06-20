Samsung's Massive 98-inch QLED TV Is Up for Pre-Reserve

Samsung already offers a full range of QLED, Neo QLED, and OLED TVs in various sizes, but as demand heats up for larger and bigger screens, another option is being unveiled.

While Samsung normally drops new TVs at the beginning of the year, the technology giant has just launched a 98-inch QLED 4K TV--specifically the 98Q80C. As we’ve seen from the likes of TCL and Sony, the bigger the picture, the larger the cost, and Samsung’s latest 4K QLED packs a hefty price tag of $7,999.99.

It's up for pre-reserve now, with preorders kicking off on July 3, 2023. Just like the offer ahead of Samsung’s Mobile Unpacked Events, there is no cost to sign up and you’ll score a $500 credit. That brings the potential cost of the Q80C down to $7,499, but the savings doesn't stop there.

When preorders roll around, you’ll score an additional $1,000 off, free white-glove delivery and installation, and a Q800C soundbar ($999 value) for free. That sweetens the deal and provides a ton of value.

Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV: What You Need to Know

The focus of Samsung’s latest TV is all screen size. It’s a 98-inch TV that comes close to rivaling the size capable of projections and even makes a 75-inch or 85-inch TV seem relatively small.

Regardless of what you’re watching, be it a sports game, an action flick, or playing the latest AAA game, you’ll feel immersed by the screen size. It doesn’t hurt that it packs a vibrant, crisp picture, either. Samsung recommends sitting about 10 feet away from this sized TV as well.

Powering the Q80C is Samsung’s (SSNLF) Neural Quantum Processor, which will upscale any and all content up to 4K resolution. The Q80C isn’t a mini LED TV like the Neo QLED line but rather creates visuals by passing light from a Direct Full Array backlighting system through filters, including a Quantum Dot one.

The Q80C supports visual standards like HDR and HDR10+ and audio standards like Dolby Atmos. Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound will aid in immersion by matching audio with what you’re watching.

Along with powering the visuals, Samsung Neural Quantum Processor provides plenty of power for the Tizen smart interface. This lets you access major streaming services like Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+, Prime Video, and Netflix from the TV itself.

You can also use Xbox Game Pass, Amazon Luna, or Nvidia GeForce Now to stream and play games without needing a console. You can also engage Samsung’s Gaming Hub to customize settings, including the proper screen size for optimal gaming.

That about sums up Samsung’s 98-inch 4K QLED TV; it’s the latest addition to the technology giant’s lineup and a massive option. It might not be a Neo QLED, but it will still pack a punch with vibrant, crisp, clear, and immersive visuals for any content.

It also undercuts some of Samsung’s other super-large TVs--the 98-inch QN90A is $14,999. Still, it’s not a budget offering—TCL’s 98-inch Class XL QLED TV is less at $4,999, while Sony’s forthcoming 98-inch X90L will land at $9,999. You can get Samsung’s 98-inch QLED for $6,499 by opting for all the discounts.

How to Pre-Reserve Samsung’s 98-inch QLED TV

Samsung’s pre-reserve and preorder offers for its latest TV make it more compelling. If you decide to pre-order, you can sign up for free to score a $500 credit. If you wind up pre-ordering by July 23, you can save an additional $1,000, get free delivery, and get a Q800C soundbar at no cost.

The 98-inch Q80C 4K QLED TV is up for pre-reserve now and will launch at $7,999.99 on July 3 from Samsung. If you sign-up for the pre-reserve and act on the additional discounts, you can get it for $6,499.

Of course, if you need a TV sooner, Samsung also offers a range of discounts on other models, including the effortlessly chic Frame TV. The 75-inch Frame TV is down to $2,599.99 from $2,999.99, while the 65-inch is currently discounted to $1,799.99.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.