Rebel's Edge - Analyzing Market News, TSLA, RIVN, DICE, and Ja Morant

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Rivian adopting Tesla's charging standard, Lilly's plans to acquire DICE Therapeutics, Avis's new overweight status, and CureVac's advancements in the mRNA space. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about the NBA and Ja Morant's gun problem. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

