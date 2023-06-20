Obituary: Ronnie Dwayne Banks
Ronnie Dwayne Banks, 54, of Wills Point, Texas passed away on June 10, 2023. He was born in Los Angeles, California on July 29, 1968, to the late Leonard and Princess Coleen Banks. Ronnie enlisted in the United States Army.
Ronnie was raised in Ennis, Texas. He moved to Prescott, Arizona where he married Cheryl Ann Waage on July 12, 2021, and they later moved to Wills Point. He was of the Christian faith and attended Stone Point Church in Wills Point, Texas.
Ronnie enjoyed cooking and was taught under three chefs. Some of his favorite things and our fondest memories were to hear him sing karaoke, crack jokes to make everyone laugh and made sure everyone ate a good meal.
Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind his wife Cheryl; two sons Ronnie Dwayne Banks Jr. and Daniel Banks; daughter, Brittany Crow; three brothers, Gilbert Banks and wife, Roxanne, Dwayne Banks, Chris Banks; one sister, Jeannie Banks; nine grandchildren Caleigh, McKenzie, Braedyn, Cadence, Lyla, Nick, Peyton, Cody and Sawyer. Many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Mullin-Fuller Funeral Home located in Wills Point, Texas on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.
Information provided by the funeral home.
