Obituary: Nathan Eugene Butler

Nathan Eugene Butler passed away at home on May 11, 2023. Nate was born in Paradise, California on Oct. 22, 1990, and spent his early years in Chico, California. Nate had fond memories of the downtown square/park, almond orchards, and of swimming in the One Mile.

Nathan and his mother moved to Arizona in 2000, where he made many lasting memories with his beloved grandfather, George Mott. Nate attended Territorial Elementary School, Heritage Middle School, and Kestrel High School, where he met many life long friends before graduation in 2008.

Nate made his home in Chino Valley, Arizona, and worked at Circle K for over 10 years. He is remembered for his kind smile and quick wit. At work, Nate had a way of making everyone feel like a million bucks, no matter how they felt walking in. He was a kind soul, he was generous, and he always gave others his all.

Nate left behind so many people who loved him including his parents, Shannon Muñoz and Stephen Butler, his siblings, and many close friends who he called family. Nathan will be greatly missed.

There will be a Memorial/Celebration of Life beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Lucy’s Bar & Grill in Chino Valley, Arizona.

