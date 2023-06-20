Obituary: Colleen Love
Colleen Love was born in Santa Clara hospital on Jan. 19, 1938. She and her family lived in San Jose, California at the time of her birth, she passed on June 12, 2023 in Prescott, Arizona.
She loved classical music and studied playing the violin as a child. She became a practical nurse and received several honors for her achievements. She enjoyed playing softball, volleyball, bowling and was involved with the United Methodist Church. She retired from Yavapai County Hospital in 1988. Colleen married David Love and adopted his two children, David Jr. and Steve.
She is preceded in death by her grandson Joshua.
Colleen is survived by her sons David Jr. and Steve, grandchildren Jonathan, Andrew, Sarah, Alyssa, Krystal and Kelly, along with seven great-grandchildren, her brother Jim Oswald, Sisters Dorothy “Chris” Boalich and Molly Schnieder, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Sunrise Funeral Home in Prescott Valley at 2 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to the Yavapai County Humane Society.
Arrangements were entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
Information provided by the funeral home.
