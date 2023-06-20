Mr. Wonderful Asks Social Media for Business Pitches -- and the Results are Laughable
'Shark Tank' superstar investor Kevin O'Leary often uses his Twitter to promote his latest talk show appearance or drop business advice. But on June 20, Mr. Wonderful decided to open up a whole Pandora's Box with one very simple tweet.
"Pitch me," O'Leary writes to his followers. "Articulate your idea in 200 characters or less." And the replies are about what you'd expect from an open-source Twitter thread -- a whole lot of crypto pitches and some very silly ideas.
DON'T MISS: Why One Late-Night Host Has Seemingly Taken Over Reddit
Trolls were quick to "pitch" O'Leary the concept of FTX, poking fun at the investor's past support of the recently-bankrupt crypto exchange platform. You know what they say -- the internet never forgets.
Some pitches are just silly, like a yoga studio and dog daycare called "Stretch & Fetch". That's a quality dad joke right there, even if it's not a functional business idea.
But there are also plenty of genuine pitches, the majority of which seem to revolve around cryptocurrency or AI technology. Several of the pitches, like this user's "stock market for music" do stand out as viable ideas. But there's a lot of risk involved with posting your business ideas on a public forum like Twitter.
If any of the ideas pitched so far have tickled Mr. Wonderful's fancy, he's not saying anything publicly. It will be worth looking toward the future to see if O'Leary's next venture includes any businesses from this little online adventure. Though picking through the noise to find good pitches may take a while.
More Trending Social Media News:
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- This Is the Best Nut for Brain Health, According to a Neurologist and Alzheimer's Expert
- Robert Irwin Gets Bit in the Face by the Same Type of Snake as Late Dad Steve: 'Déjà Vu'
- Need2Know: The Produce Only Market brings fruits, vegetables to Goodwin Street; Morris Health provides services to adults ; Toyful store in former Merchandise Mart Antique Mall holds grand opening
- TownPlace Suites Hotel coming to Prescott Valley’s downtown area
- Yavapai Silent Witness increases reward to $7,500 in Coyote Springs homicide case
- Planning board OKs application for Homewood Suites Hotel in Prescott Valley
- Photo: Yavapai County Justice Center in Prescott now open
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Prescott doctor charged in connection with transporting women over state line for sex
- UPDATE: ADOT shows Highway 89 open, but now brush fire north of Drake
- Obituary: Cameron/Ciara DeCastro
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Two high-profile Prescott intersections get green light for new traffic signals
- Master plan for home of ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ to benefit Prescott, Arizona
- Bear sighted in Prescott Valley, town reports
- Obituary: Brianna Jo Borgen
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: