Jim Cramer Says That Disney Should Emulate Gamers With Better Animation
Pixar's latest feature film -- "Elemental" -- debuted with one of the worst opening weekends in the nearly 30-year history of the Disney-owned company. The movie, according to Variety, took in $29.5 million at the domestic box office for its opening weekend, far below recent Pixar efforts such as "Onward" ($39 million) and "Lightyear" ($51 million).
The film had a $200 million budget.
DON'T MISS: Disney Parks Chairman Has Choice Words About Situation With DeSantis
Jim Cramer, CNBC's "Mad Money" host, thinks the reason behind the poor box office performance has less to do with shaky streaming strategies and more to do with the technology behind the animation, specifically artificial intelligence.
"Jensen Huang showed me what [animation] could look like, with better shading, with better dimensions. These look like the original steamboat Mickey Mouse," Cramer said. "I don't think people are willing to accept that anymore."
Though it didn't perform fantastically, "Elemental" has a high Rotten Tomatoes score of 92%, with a 75% critics score. It also received a five-minute standing ovation when it debuted at Cannes.
But Cramer thinks that the next generation of AI-powered graphics, currently being adopted by gamers, is making this kind of animation "too tame."
More Business of AI:
- Here's the Startup That Could Win Bill Gates' AI Race
- Meet Your New Executive Assistant, A Powerful AI Named Atlas
- High-Profile Investor Shares Blunt Words on the Current State of AI
"It's just not exciting enough. Politics aside, it seems like a yawner. You're not dazzled anymore. You're dazzled by AI," Cramer said. "I know people are saying there's too much AI, but you can make it so your thing looks much more lifelike. There's nothing to what we saw. It's old. It's not interesting."
"Maybe it's dead."
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- This Is the Best Nut for Brain Health, According to a Neurologist and Alzheimer's Expert
- Robert Irwin Gets Bit in the Face by the Same Type of Snake as Late Dad Steve: 'Déjà Vu'
- Need2Know: The Produce Only Market brings fruits, vegetables to Goodwin Street; Morris Health provides services to adults ; Toyful store in former Merchandise Mart Antique Mall holds grand opening
- TownPlace Suites Hotel coming to Prescott Valley’s downtown area
- Yavapai Silent Witness increases reward to $7,500 in Coyote Springs homicide case
- Planning board OKs application for Homewood Suites Hotel in Prescott Valley
- Photo: Yavapai County Justice Center in Prescott now open
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Prescott doctor charged in connection with transporting women over state line for sex
- UPDATE: ADOT shows Highway 89 open, but now brush fire north of Drake
- Obituary: Cameron/Ciara DeCastro
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Two high-profile Prescott intersections get green light for new traffic signals
- Master plan for home of ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ to benefit Prescott, Arizona
- Bear sighted in Prescott Valley, town reports
- Obituary: Brianna Jo Borgen
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: