FedEx Stock Slides On Weak Q4 Sales, Muted Package Demand Outlook

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Hiking in the heat: Phoenix considers extending closure hours for popular trails on excessive heat days Governor signs law ending Arizona water dispute involving upscale Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale Hobbs vetoes GOP-backed bill to extend transportation sales tax in Arizona’s biggest county Marley House returns: Facility serving as community, in-patient hospice in downtown Prescott With no ethics board, Phoenix residents who file complaints face obstacles, silence and secrecy HUSD leaders praised for undertaking $10.5M worth of capital projects without stretching district budget Schedule for new Justice Center opening up for review by Board of Supervisors Wednesday Annual Remembrance Event set for June 30 to commemorate 10th anniversary of Yarnell Hill Fire tragedy Four candidates vie for three 4-year terms on Prescott City Council Chino Valley library's Summer Reading program continues with Smokey the Bear

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, June 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

FedEx Stock Slides On Weak Q4 Sales, Muted Package Demand Outlook

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: June 20, 2023 8:13 p.m.

Updated at 4:22 pm EDT

FedEx (FDX) - Get Free Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Tuesday, while issuing a muted profit forecast for its coming fiscal year, amid what it described as ongoing demand weakness and input cost inflation.

FedEx said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in May, the group's fiscal fourth quarter, came in at $4.94 per share, a 28% decrease from the same period last year that narrowly topped the Street consensus forecast of $4.89 per share. Group revenues, FedEx said, fell 10.2% from last year to $21.9 billion, missing analysts' estimates of a $22.72 billion tally.

Looking into the group's coming fiscal year, FedEx said it sees revenue growth that is flat to last 2023 levels, or growing at a low single-digit pace, with earnings in the region of $15.00 to $17.00 per share, and and $16.50 to $18.50 "after also excluding costs related to business optimization initiatives."

“The solid close to the fiscal year demonstrates the significant progress Team FedEx has made in advancing our global transformation while adapting to the dynamic demand environment,” said CEO Raj Subramaniam.

“FedEx is becoming a more flexible, efficient and data-driven organization as we significantly lower our cost structure, drive enhanced profitability, and deliver outstanding service for our customers," he added.

FedEx shares were marked 3.8% lower in after-hours trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate a Friday opening bell price of $222.90 each.

The group said its ongoing efficiency drive will take out another $1.8 billion in permanent costs cuts over the coming fiscal year, adding it will buy back around $2 billion in shares.

“In fiscal 2023, we delivered the early benefits of FedEx’s cost and efficiency initiatives, powered by our DRIVE program,” said CFO Michael Lenz, who announced he will retire and step down from his role before the end of the year.

“We’re approaching fiscal 2024 with the same level of intensity, maintaining a continued focus on improving profitability to position the company for success in what remains a challenging demand environment," he added.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: