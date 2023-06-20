DeSantis Makes Boldest Charge Yet Against Disney

Ron DeSantis has made his top political target the largest single-site employer in the state where he serves as governor.

Florida's top elected official has decided to use Walt Disney as the proxy for his so-called War on Woke, when he easily could have picked Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report -- which has more than 800 locations in Florida -- Target and countless other companies.

That's either a bold choice designed to show that DeSantis's values trump his desire to appease big businesses that benefit his state; or it shows that he does not like when a company challenges him directly. While Starbucks, Target (TGT) - Get Free Report, and other major Florida employers have broadly disagreed with DeSantis, none have called him out by name or taken a direct stance against any of his policies.

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report, of course, has challenged DeSantis by name and has taken a stance against a core piece of his legislative agenda. Former Chief Executive Bob Chapek openly spoke out against DeSantis's so-called Don't Say Gay legislation. Current CEO Bob Iger has backed that stand in support of Disney's LGBTQ+ workers.

That dispute has led the governor to take control of the former Reedy Creek Improvement District, the governing body that controls the land where Disney World sits.

DeSantis has framed that move as taking away corporate welfare, while Iger has pointed out that the governor did nothing to similar districts involving the Daytona International Speedway or The Villages 55+ community.

The escalating battle has led to multiple lawsuits. And now, at a campaign event in Nevada, DeSantis has repeated his boldest anti-Disney claim.

DeSantis Targets Disney Again

In addition to being Florida's governor, DeSantis has also kicked off his campaign for the Republican nomination for president. At a campaign stop in Nevada, the right-wing politician repeated his boldest charge against Disney, according to Las Vegas's News 4.

In his comments on Disney at the event, DeSantis charged the company with “supporting the sexualization of minors.”

That's a comment he has made previously along with other charges against the company.

“It’s been very disappointing to watch this particular company, what they’ve done by advocating things like the sexualization of children, very close relationship with the Chinese Communist Party. That’s all very problematic, but at the end of the day it’s about good governance,” the governor said.

Iger Disagrees With DeSantis's Remarks

Iger has made clear that he thinks DeSantis's actions are retaliation. He directly addressed that during his company's second-quarter-earnings call.

"Regarding Florida, I have got a few things I want to say about that. First of all, I think the case that we filed last month made our position and the facts very clear and that is really that this is about one thing and one thing only and that is retaliating against us for taking a position about pending legislation." he said.

Disney's CEO also pushed back on the idea that Disney has gotten special treatment in Florida.

"There’s also a false narrative that we have been fighting to protect tax breaks as part of this. But in fact we are the largest taxpayer in Central Florida, paying over $1.1 billion in state and local taxes last year alone. We pay more taxes, specifically more real estate taxes, as a result of that special district," he added.

Iger noted that Disney pays well above -- more than double -- the state's minimum wage and intends to spend over $17 billion in the state over the next 10 years.

"Does the state want us to invest more, employ more people and pay more taxes or not?" he said.

