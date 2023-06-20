Can AMD Stock Make New Highs? First, Here's Where Support Must Hold.

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Hiking in the heat: Phoenix considers extending closure hours for popular trails on excessive heat days Governor signs law ending Arizona water dispute involving upscale Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale Hobbs vetoes GOP-backed bill to extend transportation sales tax in Arizona’s biggest county Marley House returns: Facility serving as community, in-patient hospice in downtown Prescott With no ethics board, Phoenix residents who file complaints face obstacles, silence and secrecy HUSD leaders praised for undertaking $10.5M worth of capital projects without stretching district budget Schedule for new Justice Center opening up for review by Board of Supervisors Wednesday Annual Remembrance Event set for June 30 to commemorate 10th anniversary of Yarnell Hill Fire tragedy Four candidates vie for three 4-year terms on Prescott City Council Chino Valley library's Summer Reading program continues with Smokey the Bear

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, June 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Can AMD Stock Make New Highs? First, Here's Where Support Must Hold.

Bret Kenwell
Originally Published: June 20, 2023 3:39 p.m.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Free Report for weeks now has been riding the artificial-intelligence coattails of Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Free Report.

AMD stock fell more than 9% on May 3 after the firm’s disappointing outlook weighed on investor sentiment.

Just a day later, though, the shares rocketed after reports surfaced about Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Free Report and AMD working together on an AI chip.

While there’s been some denial of those reports, the sentiment hasn’t cooled off.

Don't Miss: Walmart Stock Has Been on Fire. Here's the Dip-Buying Opportunity.

A robust outlook from Nvidia a few weeks later reignited the long trade in AMD, which has enjoyed a 64% rally from off its post-earnings low to last week’s high.

Now, AMD shares are seesawing back and forth, trying to consolidate the recent gains without giving up too much ground.

When to Buy AMD Stock

Daily chart of AMD stock.

Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

AMD stock didn’t quite test the 200-day moving average on its post-earnings slump, but the low-$80s ultimately held as support as this stock quickly made its way back to and eventually through $100.

After Nvidia’s earnings report, AMD gapped up to a new trading range, currently between the $117 area and the low-$130s. So far, that range is being marked by higher highs and higher lows.

With the recent dip, AMD stock is trading down into the 21-day moving average — it’s first test of this measure in about six weeks — as well as range support.

If this zone fails to hold as support, then the $116 to $117 area will be called into action. Below that and AMD could go on to fill the gap down around $109.

Don't Miss: Snap Stock Set to Break Out Like SoFi, Upstart?

On the upside, the bulls want to see Advanced Micro Devices regain the 10-day moving average. Ideally, it will also clear the $126 to $127.50 zone, which is the 50% to 61.8% retracement zone of the current dip.

Should it get back above those marks, the low-$130s are back in play, as well as the recent high up at $132.83.

No matter how traders slice it, AMD remains in a bullish trend. The stock may be working on its fourth decline in the past five sessions, but it has generated substantial gains over the past few weeks (as well as the past few months).

Until support starts to fail, the bulls remain in control. For now, see that $116 to $117 holds as support.

Receive full access to real-time market analysis along with stock, commodities, and options trading recommendations. Sign up for Real Money Pro now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: