Big Tesla Rival Latest to Partner Up With The EV Leaders

Elon Musk seems intent to change every industry he touches.

Over the past few weeks, Musk has been shaking up the EV industry through a series of new partnerships that have cemented Tesla as the leader in the field. On May 25, (F) - Get Free Report announced that its customers would soon be gaining access to Tesla's Supercharger network.

Barely two weeks later, GM (GM) - Get Free Report -- in a Twitter Spaces conversation between CEO Mary Barra and Musk -- said that it would be following suit.

The latest to follow the example of these renowned legacy automakers is Rivian (RIVN) - Get Free Report, the EV startup that was removed Tuesday from the Nasdaq-100 index.

Rivian said that its drivers will gain access to 12,000 of Tesla's Superchargers across North America in 2024. The carmaker will also adopt Tesla's charging standard starting in 2025.

"We’re excited to work with (TSLA) - Get Free Report and to see collaborations like this help advance the world toward carbon neutrality," Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing to find new ways to accelerate EV adoption.”

The EV startup also said that, as part of its efforts to decarbonize the transportation industry, it will continue expanding its own EV charging network, the Rivian Adventure Network. Rivian's chargers, powered all by renewable energy, are exclusive for Rivian customers and can provide 140 miles of range in 20 minutes. The company has more than 3,500 chargers planned at around 600 locations across North America.

Tesla's network of Superchargers -- which can provide up to 200 miles of range in only 15 minutes -- is the largest charging network with more than 45,000 chargers around the world.

"It’s great to see the industry coming together to adopt the North American Charging Standard," Tesla's senior director of charging infrastructure, Rebecca Tinucci, said in a statement. "By doing so, we’re collectively ensuring all EV drivers have access to easy-to-use, reliable charging hardware."

