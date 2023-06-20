Big Tesla Rival Latest to Partner Up With The EV Leaders

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Hiking in the heat: Phoenix considers extending closure hours for popular trails on excessive heat days Governor signs law ending Arizona water dispute involving upscale Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale Hobbs vetoes GOP-backed bill to extend transportation sales tax in Arizona’s biggest county Marley House returns: Facility serving as community, in-patient hospice in downtown Prescott With no ethics board, Phoenix residents who file complaints face obstacles, silence and secrecy HUSD leaders praised for undertaking $10.5M worth of capital projects without stretching district budget Schedule for new Justice Center opening up for review by Board of Supervisors Wednesday Annual Remembrance Event set for June 30 to commemorate 10th anniversary of Yarnell Hill Fire tragedy Four candidates vie for three 4-year terms on Prescott City Council Chino Valley library's Summer Reading program continues with Smokey the Bear

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, June 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Big Tesla Rival Latest to Partner Up With The EV Leaders

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: June 20, 2023 2:24 p.m.

Elon Musk seems intent to change every industry he touches.

Over the past few weeks, Musk has been shaking up the EV industry through a series of new partnerships that have cemented Tesla as the leader in the field. On May 25, (F) - Get Free Report announced that its customers would soon be gaining access to Tesla's Supercharger network.

DON'T MISS: Elon Musk's Big New Tesla Announcement Paves the Way for GM, Future of EVs

Barely two weeks later, GM (GM) - Get Free Report -- in a Twitter Spaces conversation between CEO Mary Barra and Musk -- said that it would be following suit.

The latest to follow the example of these renowned legacy automakers is Rivian (RIVN) - Get Free Report, the EV startup that was removed Tuesday from the Nasdaq-100 index.

Rivian said that its drivers will gain access to 12,000 of Tesla's Superchargers across North America in 2024. The carmaker will also adopt Tesla's charging standard starting in 2025.

"We’re excited to work with (TSLA) - Get Free Report and to see collaborations like this help advance the world toward carbon neutrality," Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing to find new ways to accelerate EV adoption.”

The EV startup also said that, as part of its efforts to decarbonize the transportation industry, it will continue expanding its own EV charging network, the Rivian Adventure Network. Rivian's chargers, powered all by renewable energy, are exclusive for Rivian customers and can provide 140 miles of range in 20 minutes. The company has more than 3,500 chargers planned at around 600 locations across North America.

More EVs:

Tesla's network of Superchargers -- which can provide up to 200 miles of range in only 15 minutes -- is the largest charging network with more than 45,000 chargers around the world.

"It’s great to see the industry coming together to adopt the North American Charging Standard," Tesla's senior director of charging infrastructure, Rebecca Tinucci, said in a statement. "By doing so, we’re collectively ensuring all EV drivers have access to easy-to-use, reliable charging hardware."

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers and their proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: