Another Major Mainstream Fast Food Chain Just Launched a Boba Tea

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Hiking in the heat: Phoenix considers extending closure hours for popular trails on excessive heat days Governor signs law ending Arizona water dispute involving upscale Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale Hobbs vetoes GOP-backed bill to extend transportation sales tax in Arizona’s biggest county Marley House returns: Facility serving as community, in-patient hospice in downtown Prescott With no ethics board, Phoenix residents who file complaints face obstacles, silence and secrecy HUSD leaders praised for undertaking $10.5M worth of capital projects without stretching district budget Schedule for new Justice Center opening up for review by Board of Supervisors Wednesday Annual Remembrance Event set for June 30 to commemorate 10th anniversary of Yarnell Hill Fire tragedy Four candidates vie for three 4-year terms on Prescott City Council Chino Valley library's Summer Reading program continues with Smokey the Bear

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, June 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Another Major Mainstream Fast Food Chain Just Launched a Boba Tea

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: June 20, 2023 2:42 p.m.

While the tea-based drink from Taiwan has been sold in some enclaves of large American cities since the 1990s, it took more than two decades for a true "boba tea explosion."

Over the last year, Dunkin-owned Baskin-Robbins and Peet's Coffee both added it to their menus while Taiwan-based chain Gong Cha neared a milestone in its U.S. expansion with nearly 200 locations across 17 states. At $2.4 billion in 2019, the global boba tea market is projected to reach $4.3 billion by the end of 2027.

DON'T MISS: Jack in the Box Just Closed a Really Big Deal

Long-time Californian burger chain Jack in the Box (JACK) - Get Free Report the became the latest big fast food name to experiment with their own take on the Asian beverage.

Shutterstock

Social Media Is Lit Up With These New Jack in The Box Boba Drinks

As first reported by food industry website Chewboom, three boba tea drinks are currently undergoing a test run at stores in California's Long Beach, Torrance and San Diego. The drink is also referred to as "bubble tea" — the latter term is more common on the East Coast.

Modeled after the original Brown Sugar Boba, Milk Tea with Boba is the simplest version of the drink — a black tea base mixed with sweet cream and vanilla extract and poured over ice.

Iced Coffee with Boba uses coffee instead of tea while the Vanilla Shake with Boba plays with the ratio — tea flavor is added to the milk and ice cream blend that is then also topped with whipped cream. All three drinks come with "brown sugar boba," or the tapioca pearls that for many are synonymous with the drink.

While these boba tea drinks are only available at a few very select locations, social media users were quick to jump on the unfamiliar problem with their takes — some were happy to see mainstream brands embrace a drink that they grew up with while others criticized the overly sweet and "Westernized" version.

"It's got the classic milk tea and the chewy tapioca type of boba," YouTuber Janice Yamanaka wrote in a minute-long video of her trying the drink. "This is a different drink from Jack in the Box because I don't think they've ever had a milk tea before."

Jack in the Box is reportedly selling the Vanilla Shake with Boba for $6.24 while the other two drinks will set one back $4.74.

This Is the Business Path From 'Ethnic' to Mainstream

As American palates become more diverse, mainstream brands are keen to experiment with flavors that would formerly have been perceived as too niche to be sold at the level of a national chain.

While boba tea has long ago broken the dam with soaring popularity, widespread availability of both smaller immigrant-run shops and big chains from Asia have left both limited market space and consumer interest in a more "westernized" take.

After a brief run in the spring of 2022, Baskin-Robbins' Tiger Milk Bubble Tea went into the vault of other trial runs and limited-time promotions while Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report also briefly tried testing an "Iced Chai Tea Latte with Coffee Pearls" but did not end up adding it to permanent menus.

At the same time, more Asian shops continue to open across the United States as the global boba tea market continues to grow at a CAGR rate of nearly 9%.

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers and their proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: