Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang To Step Down, Lead Cloud Unit Spin-Off; Stock Slides

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Marley House returns: Facility serving as community, in-patient hospice in downtown Prescott With no ethics board, Phoenix residents who file complaints face obstacles, silence and secrecy HUSD leaders praised for undertaking $10.5M worth of capital projects without stretching district budget Schedule for new Justice Center opening up for review by Board of Supervisors Wednesday Annual Remembrance Event set for June 30 to commemorate 10th anniversary of Yarnell Hill Fire tragedy Four candidates vie for three 4-year terms on Prescott City Council Chino Valley library's Summer Reading program continues with Smokey the Bear Case against ex-Arizona corrections boss in 2022 standoff with officers pushed to July Chino Valley in Brief: Coffee with Cops is June 28 at Encore Donuts & Bagels Cafe Prescott Valley in Brief: Monsoon season sand, sandbags available at several CAFMA fire stations

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, June 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang To Step Down, Lead Cloud Unit Spin-Off; Stock Slides

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: June 20, 2023 10:32 a.m.

Alibaba Group's (BABA) - Get Free Report U.S.-listed shares moved lower Tuesday after the China-based e-commerce giant said chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang would step down from his dual role to focus on the group's cloud division.

Alibaba's cloud unit, Asia's largest, is likely the most-valuable of the six divisions that currently comprise the internet giant. Earlier this year, Alibaba unveiled plans to split each division into a separate company, with plans to pursue individual IPOs "when they are ready".

Zhang, who has lead Alibaba since 2015, will be replaced at the head of the group by Taobao and Tmall Group chairman Eddie Yongming Wu. The chariman's role will be taken on by Joseph Tsai, a long-time ally of co-founder Jack Ma. The transitions will take place on September 10, Alibaba said.

"From a corporate governance perspective, we also need clear separation between the board and management team as the Cloud Intelligence Group proceeds down the path to becoming an independent public company," Zhang told Alibaba employees in a memo reported by Reuters. "It would be inappropriate for me to continue serving as chairman and CEO of both companies at the same time during the spin-off process."

Alibaba shares were marked 2.3% lower in pre-market trading to indicate a Tuesday opening bell price of $90.12 each.

Alibaba's Cloud Intelligence Group contributed around 10% of the company's total revenues last quarter, even as its topline fell 2% from last year to just over $2.7 billion.

Softer corporate spending trends in China, owing in part to its uneven post-Covid recovery, forced a change in tact for the cloud division heading into the summer months, with a price reduction plan, focused on new user acquisition, that will likely accelerate its scale expansion while eroding the group's margin expansion.

A full spin-off, paid through a stock dividend to existing Alibaba shareholders once the group is listed, is expected sometime in the next twelve months.

"Cloud intelligence business model, customer profile, and the stage of development are fundamentally different from the other consumer-focused businesses in Alibaba ecosystem," Zhang told investors on a conference call last month. "Full independence will allow cloud intelligence to further sharpen its business strategy and optimize its operations and organization."

The decision to split the broader group into separate business units follows a move by Chinese authorities to loosen their grip on the broader tech and business sectors in the world's second-largest economy as it seeks to reignite growth following three years of lockdown orders.

Earlier this year, Guo Shuqing, a Chinese Communist Party secretary of the People's Bank of China, said the country's two-year investigation into the tech sector would be "normalized" over the coming months.

Support will be provided to those companies prepared to play a bigger role in domestic job creation as the economy attempts to recover from its long covid-era pullback, the executive said.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: