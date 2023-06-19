Pets of the Week: Naomi & Garnet (Catty Shack)
This is a delightful, social pair of girls! Both are very friendly and sweet; their date of birth is June 1, 2022, so they are just 1 year old. They also love lots of attention including to be brushed. These girls are very beautiful brown tabbies. Garnet and Naomi are closely bonded sisters and need to be adopted together.
If interested in these two, come see them at Catty Shack from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. You can also fill out an application at Cattyshackrescue.org Yavapai residents only, please.
Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.
