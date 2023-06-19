Pets of the Week: Mr. T & Cocoa (AARF)
Originally Published: June 19, 2023 5:40 p.m.
Mr. T & Cocoa
Wanted: One, Maybe Two Laps Please!
These two bonded boys will be so happy to share yours. (Be aware, you must have room for two because they seldom leave one another.)
Meet Mr. T and Cocoa, about 1-year-old Jack Russell blends, full of joy to bring with them to your house. They were owner-surrenders to us and they are looking for that forever place to put their eight paws.
Come to meet them at AARF, they are adorable and happy pups. Call 928-925-7219.
Information provided by AARF.
