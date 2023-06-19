Pet of the Week: Maverick (United Animal Friends)

Maverick is a total clown with his antics. He loves to play, especially with tunnels, cubes and games with moving pieces that he can chase. After playing, the chatty guy loves to tell you everything he’s been doing all day. Maverick is a little shy, but doesn’t mind being held and prefers people to other cats. He would do best living in a quiet adult home or in one with older children.

Maverick is an absolutely gorgeous 1-1/2-year-old who has super-soft, luxurious gray and white fur. He is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is neutered and is microchipped.

You can begin the adoption process by filling out an “Adoption Application” at www.unitedanimalfriends.org. Filling out this form does not obligate you to adopt, but gives us the information needed to make sure that he is suited to your home.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.