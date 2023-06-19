MGM Makes Player-Friendly Las Vegas Strip Gambling Rule Change

Gambling, even under the glitzy lights of the Las Vegas Strip has always been a bit secretive. Players know that the casinos have cameras everywhere watching to make sure that nobody cheats.

What happens inside a casino, has always been a bit mysterious. That's because even in the modern age of smartphones and social media influencers, casinos generally have a no images, no video policy.

You might be able to take some wide shots or even shoot a video on the casino floor while you're not playing, but phones and cameras are not allowed at table games. Exactly how much that's enforced can vary from casino to casino.

In some cases, the dealer will make you step away from the table if you want to take your phone out. In others, the rules might be a little looser. Sometimes, for example, during a hand shuffle in a blackjack game, it's enough to turn away from the table in your seat to not get in trouble.

No video or pictures from live table gameplay has been a clear rule in Las Vegas (and at casinos around the world) for as long as there have been smartphones. Now, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report has a new policy that's designed to help players share their big wins and gameplay excitement in an entirely new way.

MGM Welcomes Video to Casino Table Games

MGM’s Table Games Operations Department has reworked its rules around taking video at its Las Vegas casinos, according to a memo obtained by Casino.org. The policy is a major change from how casinos have operated in the past.

"The Gaming Streaming/Video/Photo Policy is launching for the Nevada properties in May 2023,” the memo shared. “The new policy is aimed at allowing our guests to take photos and videos, and, when appropriate, to share that content in real or in near real-time via social media broadcasts (‘streams’ or ‘streaming’) while limiting the risks associated with allowing photography, filming, and streaming in MGM Resorts’ gaming establishments.”

Players won't be able to use video or their devices in any way that impacts gameplay. The new rules also make it okay for players to do things that were previously banned at table games.

"While MGM is loosening its etiquette rules for patrons, company officials say guests still cannot leave any object on the table for an extended period of time, carry on prolonged phone conversations while seated, and must not take photos or videos of gaming equipment such as card shufflers, card shoes, roulette wheels, and surveillance cameras," Casino.org reported.

Players will be able to send text messages or even take a brief phone call, as long as it does not interrupt gameplay. Guests must also avoid having other players or MGM employees in their videos and photos. They must also not record audio of the actual game and can't play music or other audio from their device.

If a player wants to stream live video from a table game, they do need to get MGM's permission beforehand.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Free Report, and other Strip operators do not allow players to use their phones or other devices at the tables. By making this change, MGM is leaning into the growing trend of gambling content on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.