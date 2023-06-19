Disney World Unveils New Holiday Event Guests Will Love

Christmas in July retail promotions have been a long-time summer strategy to attract business between the July 4 holiday and back-to-school sales.

The term Christmas in July, according to Country Living, may have first been used on July 24 and 25, 1933, at a girl's summer camp in Brevard, N.C. Since then, commercial operations have adopted the term for their summer retail purposes.

Even a few theme parks around the country have been known to celebrate Christmas in July, as Jolly Roger Amusement Parks in Ocean City, Md., on July 24 and 25, 2022, celebrated the event that also included a Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots collection. There's nothing like getting an early start.

Disney World in Orlando, only months removed from the beginning of the devastating covid-19 pandemic, on July 25, 2020, launched its Christmas in July promotion to hawk its various Christmas holiday-themed ornaments, trinkets, toys, apparel, kitchen items and more.

Disney World Gets Halfway to the Holidays

A variation of Christmas in July, known as Disney Parks Halfway to the Holidays, arrived from June 13 through 15, 2023, at the Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort and on the Disney Cruise Line featuring various holiday treats. Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort offered an Egg Nog Slush with Rumchata and Mickey Gingerbread cookies.

Disney World's Grand Floridian Resort offered a Brownie Tree Pop and a Gingersnap Cookie. Disney Cruise Line had a Happy Santa Cupcake with vanilla frosting and sprinkles.

Just as Halfway to the Holidays was ending, Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando introduced a new nighttime holiday party known as Disney Jollywood Nights, a new separately ticketed after-hours event from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on 10 select nights between Nov. 11 and Dec. 20.

"Get ready to dress in your holiday glam best or festive flair, dance the night away to merry mashups, indulge in divine treats and bubbling spirits, and snap selfies with iconic characters during this new festive event. For an extra dose of cheer, the party wraps with the return of the nighttime spectacular, “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!” Disney Parks Blog reported.

The entertainment includes a DJ spinning holiday tunes, a Latin Street Fair on Commissary Lane, Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy entertain at Theater of the Stars along with Disney friends, and a spirited sing along in Hyperion Theater.

Guests will have photo opportunities throughout the night with holiday-themed Magic Shots, two new Disney PhotoPass experiences and complimentary digital downloads of PhotoPass photos. Animation Courtyard will feature Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and various other Disney friends.

Jollywood Nights After-Hours Access to Attractions

Jollywood Nights ticket holders will have after-hours access to favorite rides and attractions, including Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Rock N' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Slinky Dog Dash.

Tickets are available July 6 on the Walt Disney World website, with prices ranging from $159 to $179 per person.

Disney World's classic Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party returns to the Magic Kingdom on 25 select nights Nov. 9 through Dec. 22. Tickets for the separate-ticketed after-hours event also go on sale July 6 on the Disney World website.

The event will include the Christmas extravaganza stage show, “Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration,” the spectacular “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks” and “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.” Guests will also have access to various other attractions and rides including a virtual queue for Tron Lightcycle Run.