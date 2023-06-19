Disney World Reveals New Holiday After Hours Spectacular Event

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Case against ex-Arizona corrections boss in 2022 standoff with officers pushed to July Phoenix’s neighborhood planning boards lean on members with ties to real estate industry With no ethics board, Phoenix residents who file complaints face obstacles, silence and secrecy Police: Suspect in Arizona double homicide who was shot remains hospitalized in Las Vegas Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center awards $320K in grants to nonprofits Arizona death row inmate released after 29 years behind bars Prescott military father of 4, VA exec, takes pride in son’s choice to follow his footsteps Need2Know: The Produce Only Market brings fruits, vegetables to Goodwin Street; Morris Health provides services to adults ; Toyful store in former Merchandise Mart Antique Mall holds grand opening Talking Money: The ‘Big Skim’ and the high likelihood of a recession

Subscribe Now
Monday, June 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Disney World Reveals New Holiday After Hours Spectacular Event

Kirk O’Neil
Originally Published: June 19, 2023 7:28 p.m.

Christmas in July retail promotions have been a long-time summer strategy to attract business between the July 4 holiday and back-to-school sales.

The term Christmas in July, according to Country Living, may have first been used on July 24 and 25, 1933, at a girl's summer camp in Brevard, N.C. Since then, commercial operations have adopted the term for their summer retail purposes.

DON'T MISS: Disney Adds Powerful Ally In 'Woke' War With DeSantis

Even a few theme parks around the country have been known to celebrate Christmas in July, as Jolly Roger Amusement Parks in Ocean City, Md., on July 24 and 25, 2022, celebrated the event that also included a Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots collection. There's nothing like getting an early start.

Disney World in Orlando, only months removed from the beginning of the devastating covid-19 pandemic, on July 25, 2020, launched its Christmas in July promotion to hawk its various Christmas holiday-themed ornaments, trinkets, toys, apparel, kitchen items and more.

Disney World Gets Halfway to the Holidays

A variation of Christmas in July, known as Disney Parks Halfway to the Holidays, arrived from June 13 through 15, 2023, at the Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort and on the Disney Cruise Line featuring various holiday treats. Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort offered an Egg Nog Slush with Rumchata and Mickey Gingerbread cookies.

Disney World's Grand Floridian Resort offered a Brownie Tree Pop and a Gingersnap Cookie. Disney Cruise Line had a Happy Santa Cupcake with vanilla frosting and sprinkles.

Just as Halfway to the Holidays was ending, Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando introduced a new nighttime holiday party known as Disney Jollywood Nights, a new separately ticketed after-hours event from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on 10 select nights between Nov. 11 and Dec. 20.

"Get ready to dress in your holiday glam best or festive flair, dance the night away to merry mashups, indulge in divine treats and bubbling spirits, and snap selfies with iconic characters during this new festive event. For an extra dose of cheer, the party wraps with the return of the nighttime spectacular, “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!” Disney Parks Blog reported.

The entertainment includes a DJ spinning holiday tunes, a Latin Street Fair on Commissary Lane, Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy entertain at Theater of the Stars along with Disney friends, and a spirited sing along in Hyperion Theater.

Guests will have photo opportunities throughout the night with holiday-themed Magic Shots, two new Disney PhotoPass experiences and complimentary digital downloads of PhotoPass photos. Animation Courtyard will feature Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and various other Disney friends.

Jollywood Nights After-Hours Access to Attractions

Jollywood Nights ticket holders will have after-hours access to favorite rides and attractions, including Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Rock N' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Slinky Dog Dash.

Tickets are available July 6 on the Walt Disney World website, with prices ranging from $159 to $179 per person.

Disney World's classic Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party returns to the Magic Kingdom on 25 select nights Nov. 9 through Dec. 22. Tickets for the separate-ticketed after-hours event also go on sale July 6 on the Disney World website.

The event will include the Christmas extravaganza stage show, “Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration,” the spectacular “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks” and “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.” Guests will also have access to various other attractions and rides including a virtual queue for Tron Lightcycle Run.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: