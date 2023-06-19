Burger King Brings Back a New Take On a Classic Sandwich

Much like its rivals, (Burger King) - Get Free Report changes its menu and runs limited-time offers to create a buzz around the fast-food chain. McDonald’s (MCD) - Get Free Report periodically brings back fan favorites like the McRib, the fast-food chain's take on a barbeque sandwich. The tactic of bringing back the fan-favorite McRib for only a limited time has been going on since the 80s (although the company now says it's gone for good).

Following the fast-food chain leader McDonald's, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King also teases its fan base with limited-time returns of fan-favorite menu items as well as testing the market with new and wildly unique menu items. While some of these limited-time menu offerings are delicious, others are just a bit strange and may be more of a gimmick than anything plate worthy.

Burger King debuted and brought back a strange flavor, Dill Pickle Chicken Nuggets. Dill pickles … are great, chicken nuggets are great, but a combination of the two is something a bit harder to swallow. While only available in Canada, the unique flavor is sure to please a select group of Burger King's fan base.

That, however, is sort of a novelty designed more for social media than sales. Now, Burger King has brought back a version of one of its most-loved chicken sandwiches, or at least a version of it.

Burger King used to sell "long" sandwiches. Image source: Chen Jianli/Xinhua via Getty

Burger King Brings Back Italian Chicken

The fast-food burger chain is bringing back its Italian BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich starting on June 19 for only a limited time. The sandwich is Burger King’s latest attempt at serving up a great chicken sandwich.

The Italian BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich is sort of a scaled-down chicken parmesan sandwich. It comes with a crispy white meat chicken fillet, two slices of mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce all on a toasted brioche-styled bun according to ChewBoom which first reported the sandwich's return..

The Italian BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich was first on menus back in Nov. 2022. The sandwich came with mixed reviews. Fans may have hoped for the return of the Original Italian Chicken Sandwich which has been making comebacks ever since it first debuted in 1979. The Original Italian Chicken Sandwich was served up with a lightly breaded white meat chicken, and it was topped with melted mozzarella and marinara, served on a long sesame bun.

That sandwich was part of the chain's famed "long" sandwich lineup, which includes a classic chicken, a take on veal parmesan, and a ham and cheese version.

Burger King Mixes Nostalgia With Modern

While many Burger King fans fondly remember the classic Italian Chicken Sandwich, it's better remembered than it actually was. That sandwich used a thin, processed chicken patty while the norm today had become to use a whole breast meat fillet. That's the style of chicken sandwich Yum Brands Popeye's turned into a craze that has led McDonald's and Burger King to rethink their chicken sandwich lineups.

Burger King's first attempt to equal Popeye's success, the Ch'King failed to deliver sales in the way that the chicken chain's viral sandwich has. Similarly. McDonald's has tried multiple take on a fried chicken sandwich before settling on the McCrispy, which it considers part of its "permanent" lineup.