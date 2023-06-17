Victor Wembanyama Shares Summer League Plans With Fellow Player Amid Conflicting Reports
Jelani Scott
Originally Published: June 17, 2023 8:10 p.m.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
Most Read
- Five injured in box truck collision with motor home on Fain Road in Prescott Valley
- Prescott doctor charged in connection with transporting women over state line for sex
- UPDATE: ADOT shows Highway 89 open, but now brush fire north of Drake
- Obituary: Cameron/Ciara DeCastro
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Two high-profile Prescott intersections get green light for new traffic signals
- Master plan for home of ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ to benefit Prescott, Arizona
- Bear sighted in Prescott Valley, town reports
- Obituary: Brianna Jo Borgen
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: