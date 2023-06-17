Obituary: Shirley Iverson Popovich
Originally Published: June 17, 2023 8:37 p.m.
Shirley, born in Joliet, Illinois on September 5 1929, died June 9 2023 in Prescott, Arizona. Of her four sons two survive, Dave Popovich and Dennis Popovich. Her husband and two younger sons preceded her in death. Heather Mendez, Adam Popovich, and Ezra Dursema, grandchildren also survive Shirley, as well as two great-grandchildren. She will be missed.
Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
Information provided by the funeral home.
