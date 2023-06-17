Obituary: Scott Rall Schwartzbauer

Our Father in Heaven now has Scott Rall Schwartzbauer, age 63, in His loving arms.

Scott was a true warrior in his long-term battle against cancer. He was a great outdoorsman and a master of the yellow iron. Quick to laugh and slow to anger, he will be missed by many. He found great peace through Dayspring Calvary Chapel in Prescott. Rejoice!

Scott is survived by his siblings Jacob, Lee Ann, Sonja, and Steven and his loving mother Irene. He is preceded in death by his father Alvin and stepfather Carl. Scott is also survived by his daughter Annie, and his grandchildren Sydney and Dane and numerous loving nieces and nephews and their beautiful children.

With the help of Maggie’s Hospice and his beloved wife Darla, Scott went to Heaven peacefully at home on June 11, 2023.

To know him is to love him!

