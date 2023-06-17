Obituary: Rodney Wayne Hallenbeck
Rodney Wayne Hallenbeck, 73, of Prescott, Arizona passed away on June 12, 2023, while surrounded by his family.
He was born March 28, 1950, to Alva and Jackaline Hallenbeck on March Air Force Base in Riverside, California. He was an Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War. He loved to share his knowledge and experiences which he used to help others.
He is survived by his partner of 39 years Donna and his five daughters Traci, Crystal, Summer, Tiffany, and Misty along with their families.
In his honor there will be a Celebration of Life held at his daughter Summer’s house in Dewey, Arizona, on June 25, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home and Crematory.
Information provided by the funeral home.
