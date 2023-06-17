Obituary: Priscilla B. Rodarte

Priscilla is home in Heaven with our Lord Jesus Christ. She was born in Gallup, New Mexico raised in Ash Fork, Arizona and lived most of her life in Prescott, Arizona.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years Ernest, and her four children Yvonne, Ernie Jr., Marcella, and Anthony and 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Priscilla was born with a natural talent of seamstress and dressmaker. Her craftsmanship at the home and in her yard and garden was second to none. Priscilla had pride in her heritage, her beautiful homes, and her family. She taught her children grace, and she was grateful for all her blessings in life. These attributes made Priscilla a mother and grandmother like no other, she gave her children her full attention and the skills, values and wisdom required to create a successful life and family. Priscilla was an intuitive intellectual, always reading and learning.

Priscilla had the privilege to be supported by her husband’s administrative career at Arizona Public Service. She choose to enter the workforce and became a well-loved bank teller, and later in life she loved working at a luxury women’s clothing boutique in Old Town Albuquerque. Her work ethic never slowed down.

She loved to be by her husband’s side traveling and at events, on the dance floor, and building their many homes. Priscilla touched and healed many souls in her lifetime, she helped the unfortunate in every opportunity she had. She was loved by everyone she met, and everyone wanted to be her friend. Priscilla was awarded one of the best-dressed women of Prescott in 1970. She was a very creative and a magnanimous person, a wonderful Wife, Mother and Grandmother.

Priscilla was mysterious to the outside world, and it was a blessing to be in her inner circle. She is now at peace forever, safely home in Heaven at last. Amen.

A Funeral Service will be on Thursday, July 13, 2023, 10:00 a.m., Mass with reception, at All Saints Roman Catholic Church, 1534 N. Recker Road, Mesa, Arizona 85205.

