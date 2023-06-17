Obituary: Peter L. Mayer
Peter L. Mayer, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home June 6, 2023. He is survived by his wife Anne, his son Peter, his daughter Megan and grandchildren Maverick, Brantley and Maddison. He is greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Heights Church in Prescott, June 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the H1 building.
In lieu of flowers, please support the Prescott Police Department Shop with a Cop program. Donations can be mailed or dropped off at: Prescott Police Dept., Shop with a Cop, 222 S. Marina St., Prescott, AZ 86303.
Information provided by the family.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Five injured in box truck collision with motor home on Fain Road in Prescott Valley
- Prescott doctor charged in connection with transporting women over state line for sex
- UPDATE: ADOT shows Highway 89 open, but now brush fire north of Drake
- Obituary: Cameron/Ciara DeCastro
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Two high-profile Prescott intersections get green light for new traffic signals
- Master plan for home of ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ to benefit Prescott, Arizona
- Bear sighted in Prescott Valley, town reports
- Obituary: Brianna Jo Borgen
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: