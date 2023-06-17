Obituary: Peter L. Mayer

Peter L. Mayer, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home June 6, 2023. He is survived by his wife Anne, his son Peter, his daughter Megan and grandchildren Maverick, Brantley and Maddison. He is greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Heights Church in Prescott, June 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the H1 building.

In lieu of flowers, please support the Prescott Police Department Shop with a Cop program. Donations can be mailed or dropped off at: Prescott Police Dept., Shop with a Cop, 222 S. Marina St., Prescott, AZ 86303.

