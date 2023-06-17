Obituary: Joseph Merkley
Originally Published: June 17, 2023 8:34 p.m.
We are sad to announce the passing of Joseph Merkley of Chino Valley Arizona. He died at the age of 74 on June 2, 2023. Joseph passed away leaving his two children, Sylvester Merkley of Athens, Texas, and Sara Bigler of Safford, Arizona.
Church services will be held at St. Catherine’s in Chino Valley on June 21st at 11:00 a.m.
Cemetery service will be held at Prescott National Cemetery where he will be placed in the wall with full military honors at 2:00 p.m.
Information provided by the family.
