Obituary: Charles William ‘Bill’ Kearney

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, and friend Charles William “Bill” Kearney. Bill was born Aug. 12, 1938 in Hot Springs, South Dakota to Charles and Grace (Wight) Kearney, who have preceded him in death as did his sister Patricia Staab Castro and his brother John. He passed in Prescott, Arizona on March 12, 2023 due to complications suffered after heart surgery.

Bill is survived by his wife, Arleen, his daughters Gwenda Hatcher (Alfred Dannenmueller) and Michelle, as well as his stepsons Jim (Denise) Stubblefield and Todd (Tracy) Stubblefield, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Bill was very active in his community serving in the PTA and as a school board member, a soccer referee, softball scorekeeper, and as a long time member of the Yavapai County Jeep Posse.

He loved fishing, hunting, scuba diving, rockhounding, and gold mining as well as spending time with his family and friends. Always a learner he enjoyed archeology and travel. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Navy as an AQ 2nd class Petty Officer, Fire Control Radar Tech. If you knew Bill while he was living in Prescott you may not know he was a real cowboy as young man not only helping his grandparents on their ranch in Morrill, Nebraska, he said he spent time “stupidly” both in saddle bronc and bull riding circuits for a short time. He graduated from Emporia State College, in Kansas, and went on to work for Bell Telephone for many years.

Graveside services will be held Friday, June 23, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Prescott National Cemetery.

