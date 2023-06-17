Obituary: Bradley William Lohr

Bradley William Lohr was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on January 16, 1953 to George and Sondra Lohr of Connellsville, Pennsylvania.

He sadly leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Helene Lohr of Prescott, AZ, brother Dave and his wife Donna of Lebanon, PA, daughter Pamela and her husband Rob Rauch of Lexington, SC, grandchildren Patrick Mahoney of Phoenix, AZ and Robert, Cody and Taylor Rauch of Lexington, SC, niece Christy Lohr Martin, husband Rob, and grand nephews Landon, Blake and grand niece Maelyn of Lancaster, PA. (Daughter and grandchildren of predeceased brother Bruce). Also, sister-in-law Renita D’Amico and husband John of Simi Valley, CA.

After moving to California, Brad was the owner for 38 years of BL Machine Co. in Torrance, California, where they manufactured precision parts for local and national companies.

He was also involved in his community of Manhattan Beach as a volunteer ham radio operator.

He loved athletics and became a member of South Bay Ski Club, where he met Helene in 1980. They made many dear and life long friends there, skiing, playing beach volleyball, camping and so many other fun things.

Brad was also a member of West End Tennis Club and the Manhattan Beach Golf Club group.

He volunteered as a basketball coach to challenged adults and children in the South Bay Area.

Brad later became a member of the Empty Saddle Club where he spent most of his afternoons on the way home from work with friends riding the trails there and enjoying the best of life. Many dear friends were made there, as well.

He loved playing guitar, taking ballroom dancing lessons, helping raise grandson Patrick (as Poppy) and traveling with Helene to some wonderful places. Just this last fall, before his illness resurfaced, they took a three-week road trip across the US to see family, friends and places on their bucket list.

Brad and Helene retired to Prescott, Arizona in 2014 where he got to live out his dream of an easy ranch life with their horses and dogs.

Sadly, in 2016 he was diagnosed with Non Hodgkins Lymphoma. He fought a good fight and still enjoyed the outdoors as much as he could during the ups and downs of the disease.

Last fall, Brad became a member of the Elks in Wickenburg, Arizona.

Having survived chemo and car-t therapy over a seven-year fight, we always hoped that his journey would at least help research and future Non Hodgkins Lymphoma patients.

Helene and family thank all of their friends and loved ones for their support and caring at this time. It has been humbling. If you care to donate, in lieu of flowers, we ask that you support Cancer research.

Memorial Services will be held at Hampton Funeral Home, 240 S. Cortez St., Prescott, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

