Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek

A 66-year-old Tucson man was killed by a bear near Groom Creek Friday morning.

At approximately 7:50 a.m. the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) was called to the scene of an unprovoked bear attack that killed Steven Jackson.

Multiple 911 calls came into the YCSO dispatch center about a man being mauled by a bear in a heavily wooded, remote area of Groom Creek. The bear was also found dead nearby. The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) also was called to the scene.

According to witness accounts and a preliminary investigation, it was determined that Jackson had been in that location building a home and was sitting at a table taking a break and having coffee, when the male black bear attacked him catching him off guard, and dragged him approximately 75 feet down an embankment, said Kristin Greene, Public Affairs and Government Relations director for YCSO.

Jackson, while in the clutches of the bear, screamed for help, at which time neighbors attempted to scare the bear away by shouting and using car horns; however, the bear would not release him.

Jackson, by that time, had already succumbed to his injuries. A neighbor had intervened at that time and shot and killed the bear with a rifle, Greene said.

Calling this kind of vicious attack in the area “seemingly rare,” Sheriff David Rhodes said during a press conference, “We called the Arizona Game and Fish Department to come and do this investigation and really try to help us all understand, especially the people living up there, what was driving this behavior, what may have caused this, why something like this could have happened.”

The AZGFD stated that nothing appeared to be out of the ordinary on the site that would have provoked the attack including food left out, or water, or anything of that nature. They called this attack “predatory in nature” and stated it was “uncommon and unusual.” There have only been 15 attacks since the 1980s with only two deaths - one in Pinetop, which resulted from infections in the bear’s mouth.

Darren Tucker, field supervisor with the AZGFD, stated that it was a large adult bear estimated to be 6 to 10 years old.

There is no threat to the public at this time. The attack was not near any recreational camping sites, but precautions should always be made including locking up food in a vehicle and not leaving out other items, such as toothpaste.

“It’s scary and frightening. You have to appreciate wildlife,” said Marty Keller of Phoenix, who comes to the area on weekends. “Further research should be done as to why this phenomena is occurring and find out how to best prepare ourselves.”

YCSO cautions people to not shoot bears unless there is an imminent threat to them or others.

The Daily Courier has been reporting for weeks about wildlife, including bears and mountain lions, coming into populated areas of Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley. To date, Game & Fish has killed four mountain lions as a result. Click the above links or HERE for more.